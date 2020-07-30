Parks Associates: 83% of Consumers Who Use Telehealth Services Had Their Most Recent Visit Paid By Insurance, Either Completely or Partially

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates announced new research today showing 83% of consumers who use telehealth services had their most recent telehealth visit paid either completely or partially by insurance. In the past 12 months, 41% of US broadband households used a telehealth service, nearly tripling year-over-year. The firm will present new consumer trending data at its seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation virtual conference, September 1-3. Early sponsors include Alarm.com, Nortek Security & Control, athenahealth, Softeq, and Sprosty Network.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust virtual solutions to the forefront of healthcare. Sweeping regulatory changes, combined with changing consumer preferences regarding in-person versus remote care, have created an enormous shift in the market, and very quickly," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We are excited to bring together industry leaders to share, network, and learn about new trends emerging and how innovative technology can help further enable health services at home."

Connected Health Summit will examine the immediate, near-term, and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the consumer healthcare market. On September 1, the opening day of the conference, the session "Telehealth and RPM: Moving to the Core of Healthcare Delivery" includes consumer insights from Parks Associates, followed by a presentation from Dr. Donna O'Shea, Chief Medical Officer of Population Health Management, UnitedHealthcare.

Then interactive panel discussions will address reimbursements and the sudden uptake of virtual care solutions, including the physician experience and integration of connected medical devices. Speakers:

Paul Brient , SVP & Chief Product Officer, athenahealth

, SVP & Chief Product Officer, Michael Farrell , Chief Revenue Officer, MDLIVE

, Chief Revenue Officer, Amar Kendale , Chief Product Officer, Livongo

, Chief Product Officer, Kristen Ratcliff McGovern , Partner, Sirona Strategies

"Consumers consistently report preferences for local providers for virtual consultations, and the market is now meeting that demand. In Q2 2020, 46% of recent telehealth users report using a service offered by a local physician's office versus only 13% in 2019," said Jennifer Kent, Sr. Director, Parks Associates. "The industry now needs to expand providers' ability to collect and integrate data from a wide array of connected health devices, to deepen the providers' understanding of patient needs and expand the issues that may be addressed via virtual care."

The agenda for Connected Health Summit includes visionary presentations from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School, Blue Shield of California, Care Planning Institute, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cox Communications, People Power, and UnitedHealthcare. Throughout the event, Parks Associates will feature its latest data from COVID-19: Impact on Telehealth Use and Perspectives, COVID-19: Impact on Seniors, Caregivers, and Independent Living Solutions, and Wearables: Health and Wellness Use Cases.

