Parks Associates: 84% of Smart Lock Intenders Interested in Mobile and Wearable NFC Access

CONNECTIONS™: The Connected Home Conference addresses growth in mobile credentials, AI adoption, and platform integration

PLANO, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research, Access Control in the Smart Home: Locks and Garage Door Openers, shows 84% of smart lock purchase intenders are interested in unlocking their door with just a tap of a smartphone or smart watch, signaling growing demand for mobile credentials and new access control experiences in the connected home.

These trends will be addressed at the firms 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference, May 5-7 in Santa Clara, where industry leaders from companies including Amazon Web Services, Alarm.com, ADT, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs, Calix, eero, Ayla Networks, Vivint, LG, Chamberlain, Comcast, Plume and more will examine the evolution of smart home platforms and connected device ecosystems.

Executives from across the ecosystem will address how mobile credentials, AI, and interoperability are shaping the next phase of the connected home market. The research firm shows continued evolution in the smart home market as companies expand beyond standalone devices to integrated platforms that combine hardware, software, and services.

"Access control is becoming a key entry point for broader smart home experiences," said Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "Mobile credentials, AI, and interoperability are reshaping how consumers interact with devices and services in the home."

Recent trends highlighted in the research include:

Mobile credentials expand: 41% of US internet households use Samsung Galaxy smartphones, supporting growth in wallet -based access using NFC and ultra-wideband technologies.

41% of US internet households use Samsung Galaxy smartphones, supporting growth in -based access using NFC and ultra-wideband technologies. AI adoption increases: 51% of security dealers use AI tools for marketing and engagement, while 39% highlight AI features in residential security messaging to customers, up from 15% in 2023.

51% of security dealers use AI tools for marketing and engagement, while 39% highlight AI features in residential security messaging to customers, up from 15% in 2023. Wearables gain traction: 48% of US internet households own a wearable device, with emerging categories such as smart rings showing increased interest.

48% of US internet households own a wearable device, with emerging categories such as smart rings showing increased interest. Platform integration grows: Companies are developing unified platforms that integrate security, energy, and automation into a single user experience.

Companies are developing unified platforms that integrate security, energy, and automation into a single user experience. Interoperability advances: Standards such as Matter and Aliro are expanding compatibility across devices and ecosystems.

The research, available for purchase, also highlights ongoing activity from major industry players, including new smart home assistants, digital key solutions, energy platform integrations, and expanded product offerings.

Registration is open through the event website. For information about attending or sponsoring, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates