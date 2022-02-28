Parks Associates Addresses Future of Energy Today at 13th Annual Smart Energy Summit in Frisco, Texas, with Keynotes Google, Emerson, AutoGrid, TXU Energy, and Constellation

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer in-person February 28-March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX. Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, focuses on the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement in energy management solutions.

Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' latest consumer data from Smart Energy at Home: Renewable, Responsive, Resilient shows that while 44% of US internet households say they actively work to reduce energy consumption at home, only 19% of US internet households are aware of energy monitoring and management products offered by their electricity provider.

"Several barriers impact adoption of energy programs and distributed energy resources, including low awareness, high upfront costs, slow return on investment, and consumer perception that renewable energy resources are unreliable or difficult to implement," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We look forward to bringing the industry together to talk about what factors are impacting the adoption of advanced energy solutions and renewable resources and how utilities can leverage new partnerships and energy-efficient devices to incentive consumer engagement."

Speakers will discuss new initiatives, such as Sunnova Energy International's Sunnova Repair™ Services, which is designed to help homeowners troubleshoot, service, and repair their solar and battery storage systems, and analyze market strategies to offer insights on paths forward for the energy industry.

Keynote speakers will address the role of connected devices in the home, the impact of new renewable resources and electric vehicles on the grid, and how utility and energy players are working to drive more active participation in energy management solutions:

Aaron Berndt , Head of Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google

, Head of Energy Industry Partnerships / Americas, Google James Jackson , Director - Energy and Utility Partnerships, Emerson

, Director - Energy and Utility Partnerships, Emerson Sadia Raveendran , Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid

, Senior Director, Industry Solutions, AutoGrid Samudra Sen , VP – Vistra and TXU Solutions, TXU Energy

, VP – Vistra and TXU Solutions, TXU Energy Mike Wajsgras , Executive Director Innovation, Growth and Digital & Managing Director Constellation Connect, Constellation Energy

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly survey work of 10,000 internet households.

Smart Energy Summit will also feature virtual sessions on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. To register, visit the event website. Apply for a Press Pass. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 28–March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX, with virtual sessions on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy22. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

