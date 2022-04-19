Parks Associates: Alarm.com, Comcast, Cox Communities, Nice North America, and Sunnova to Keynote 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference at the Omni Frisco Hotel

US internet households have an average of 16 connected devices

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced Alarm.com, Cox Communities, Comcast, Nice North America, and Sunnova will present the keynotes at the in person CONNECTIONS™ Conference on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. The annual executive conference focuses on the growing role of broadband and connected devices, systems, and services in the home. The firm's latest research shows a rising average number of connected devices in the home, jumping from 13 in 2020 to 16 at the start of 2022, which includes a mix of smart home, connected health, and connected CE devices.

CONNECTIONS Parks Associates: Total Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Internet Household

The growing convergence among these home ecosystems is driving new use crossover use cases as well—currently, one third of smart home device owners use a security device to control their smart home automation.

"We are happy to host CONNECTIONS™ this year in Texas," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "There are many factors propelling the market forward, including the push from consumers for greater control and security. As consumers settle into post-pandemic life, many have permanent changes to their living and work arrangements and new value placed on broadband and connected devices. The opportunity for expanded services across energy, security, health, entertainment, and controls industries in the home is huge."

CONNECTIONS™, hosted across three days, features a pre-show research workshop Quantifying Technology across the Home and two and half days of interactive sessions and networking opportunities focused on new business models, innovative technology, and partnerships helping to advance growth of the connected home. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Realpage, Resideo, Schneider Electric, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

Keynote speakers:

The conference sessions cover three key themes throughout the event: Technology as a Fourth Utility: Modern Living; Building the Whole Connected Home; and Expanding and Scaling the Market.

Featured speakers:

Parks Associates analyst team will share research insights and moderate sessions focused on smart home platforms, home security, energy management, privacy and security, health and wellness, smart apartments, home builders, and the convergence between entertainment and smart home.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ features multiple events hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates