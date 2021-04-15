Parks Associates: Almost 50% of US Broadband Households Have A Health Condition Sensitive to Indoor Air Quality

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates presented yesterday at the firm's eighth annual Connected Health Summit finds almost 50% of US broadband households have a health condition that is sensitive to indoor air quality, including allergies, asthma, and COPD. Additionally, 34% of US broadband households are concerned about indoor air quality. The firm highlighted this research during the virtual sessions Leveraging the Smart Home for a Healthy Home and Seniors and Caretakers: Serving A Massive Population at Home, where industry executives examined the value propositions and consumer healthcare use cases for smart home, wellness, and independent living technologies.

Parks Associates' eighth annual Connected Health Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com and Everise, features sessions throughout the year highlighting new consumer research following the COVID-19 pandemic and examining emerging opportunities for smart home solutions in the connected health markets.

"Dust and allergens are consumers' top concerns, and 25% are concerned about viruses and bacteria inside the household," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "There are numerous opportunities emerging for the connected home industries to deliver health and wellness solutions. Our latest research shows that over 50% of US broadband households find a smart product that removes dust/allergens from the floor and purifies the air of viruses and bacteria as valuable."

This week's Connected Health Summit sessions featured keynote presentations by Paul Scialla, CEO, Delos, and Gene Wang, CEO, People Power, and executive Q&A sessions with Karsten Russell-Wood, Executive Director Portfolio Management, Philips, and Thomas Kamber, PhD, Founder and Executive Director, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS). The interactive panels, moderated by Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, and Kristen Hanich, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates, featured the following speakers:

Andy Droney , Sr. Director ADT Health & Innovation Programs, ADT

, Sr. Director ADT Health & Innovation Programs, ADT Mark Francis , Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver (ECG)

, Chief Digital Health Integration Officer, Electronic Caregiver (ECG) Greg Lillegard , COO, A&D Medical

, COO, A&D Medical Josh Locke , VP of Sales, Essence USA

, VP of Sales, Essence Cassie Morris , Sr. Director of Innovation and Strategy, Sleep Number Corporation

, Sr. Director of Innovation and Strategy, Sleep Number Corporation Chris Otto , SVP, Clear Arch Health

, SVP, Clear Arch Health Lisa Reihl , Director, Marketing Strategy, Aprilaire

, Director, Marketing Strategy, Aprilaire Rob Schneider , SVP, Commercial Operations, Omron Healthcare

Fresh Air: Air Quality and Comfort in the Smart Home, a new study of 10,000 broadband households, quantifies consumer concerns about indoor air quality (IAQ) and value perceptions, ownership, and purchase intentions for related solutions and services, including smart fans, smart vents, air filtration, ventilation systems, and more.

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation includes special virtual networking events to connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 and other trends on the consumer healthcare market. For information on sponsoring, speaking or attending visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation is an virtual executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

