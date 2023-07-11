Parks Associates and Cox Communities Release New Research Exploring Transformative Trends in the Multifamily Market

83% of MDU residents who have access to property-provided smart home devices express satisfaction or high satisfaction with their apartment or condo

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced a new white paper available for download, Smart Living: Elevating the Resident Experience, focused on this pivotal moment in multifamily housing market, as connectivity and high-tech amenities are now the cornerstone of delivering an enhanced experience aligned with resident expectations.

The research, produced in partnership with Cox Communities, reveals that 58% percent of condo owners report owning and using smart home devices of their own, far above the national average, which is 41% among all US internet households.

Parks Associates: Impact of Smart Devices on Resident Satisfaction

"Condo owners are high-tech adopters, and they greatly over-index in adoption of 24/7 professional security monitoring, adopting at two times the rate of single-family homeowners," said Jennifer Kent, VP of Research, Parks Associates. "As property managers compete to attract and retain high-value residents, their focus is on delivering a premium experience that caters to the emerging demands for remote work, resident convenience, and safe and secure access to both the property and individual units."

By prioritizing resident satisfaction and tenure, property owners and managers aim to reduce vacancies and turnover costs. The white paper reveals 83% of MDU residents who have access to property-provided smart home devices are satisfied with their apartment or condo, compared to 66% of those without such devices.

"A robust property network, managed Wi-Fi, and a smart living experience form the foundations of a premium resident experience," said Kristine Hedlund, Director of New Development & Major Accounts, Cox Communities. "Property owners and managers recognize that by investing in these technologies and amenities, they can enhance resident satisfaction, decrease vacancies, and reduce turnover costs."

Parks Associates will share this and related research at the upcoming virtual session "PropTech Market Evolution: Senior Housing & Hospitality," July 20, 11 AM CT US, part of the Smart Spaces conference focused on the next generation of consumer and property manager experiences in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments.

The white paper is available for download and provides valuable insights and guidance for industry stakeholders navigating this dynamic landscape.

