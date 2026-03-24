Parks Associates and DOOR Research: Connected Building Systems Show 20% Average Increase in Operating Efficiency

Connected building systems drive efficiency, cost savings, and improved property safety, security, and performance for multifamily housing

PLANO, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISC West today, Parks Associates and DOOR released new research, From Smart Home to Building Intelligence, highlighting the operational impact of connected building technologies in multifamily properties as the industry transitions from standalone smart home and security solutions to integrated building intelligence platforms.

The research shows that integrated systems are transforming multifamily property management through centralized visibility, automation, and data-driven operations. Key research findings from Parks Associates include:

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20% average increase in operating efficiency from connected building deployments.

18% reduction in operating costs through integrated smart building technologies.

19% reduction in energy costs and 18% reduction in water costs with smart building systems.

21% decrease in safety and security incidents among properties deploying connected building solutions.

"Smart building technologies are evolving into core operational infrastructure for multifamily properties," said Kristen Hanich, Sr. Director, Research, Parks Associates. "When access control, IoT signals, and property data are integrated into centralized platforms, operators gain real-time visibility and automation capabilities that improve safety, efficiency, and operational resilience."

"Multifamily is moving beyond point solutions toward a more integrated way of operating," said Dave Lillis, CEO of DOOR. "As these systems come together, operators can run their properties with greater clarity and control. Building Intelligence is what makes that possible."

The research highlights access control as a core component within the broader Building Intelligence framework, connecting identity, device data, and property operations through centralized platforms. Currently, 70% of multifamily companies report deploying smart door locks in at least one property, rising to 91% among luxury properties, as operators implement connected systems to manage resident, staff, and vendor access across portfolios.

From Smart Home to Building Intelligence is available to download. The analysis draws on surveys of more than 700 apartment residents in US internet households and over 300 decision makers at multifamily property companies, supplemented with executive interviews conducted between 2024 and 2025.

For more information or to speak to an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

DOOR, Booth 2065, is at ISC West helping channel partners scale faster with competitive margins, installer-first tools, and an access platform built for multifamily portfolios.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis to guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small-business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets, including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com .

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates