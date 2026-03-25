Parks Associates and JCI Research: 26% of US Internet Households Have Experienced Water-Leak Damage, Yet Only 5% Use Smart Leak Detection Solutions

New research released at ISC West highlights opportunity for insurers, security providers, and property managers to scale smart water management

PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISC West, Parks Associates and Johnson Controls (JCI) released new research that reveals a significant gap between the widespread impact of water-related property damage and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent it. According to the firms' latest white paper, "Flooding the Market: Scaling Up Smart Water Management," 26% of US internet households report experiencing water leak damage, yet only 5% of single-family homeowners currently own a smart water leak or humidity detector, highlighting a major opportunity for insurers, security providers, and property managers to expand preventive solutions.

Parks Associates Chart: Home Damage Experiences

The research, released at ISC West in Las Vegas, examines the growing role of connected water management technologies, including leak detectors, flow meters, humidity sensors, and automated shut-off valves, in reducing costly property damage and insurance losses.

Water damage is one of the most common and most expensive causes of insurance losses. Industry data shows that water damage and freezing account for 22% of homeowner insurance losses, with the average claim totaling approximately $15,400 between 2019 and 2023.

"Smart water management technologies offer a proactive approach by detecting issues early and enabling automated responses that prevent small leaks from becoming costly disasters," said Jennifer Kent, SVP & Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "As adoption grows, these solutions have the potential to significantly reduce losses while improving peace of mind for property owners."

"The data clearly shows a gap between risk and adoption when it comes to water protection," said Travis Firth, VP, Sales, Johnson Controls. "For security dealers, this represents a natural next step in the evolution toward services-led growth. Water detection is one of the most common loss events in the home, and integrating leak detection and automated shutoff into professionally monitored systems allows dealers to deepen customer relationships while delivering meaningful, everyday protection. Johnson Controls is committed to enabling our dealer partners with proven technology that scales across residential and commercial markets."

The study also points to strong growth potential in the multifamily housing sector, where property operators face increasing pressure from rising insurance costs and maintenance expenses. Parks Associates finds 57% of multifamily owner/operators report deploying smart water leak detection in part of their property portfolio, with 29% implementing these technologies at their largest property. Deployments across large unit portfolios allow property managers to monitor water usage more effectively, detect leaks earlier, and reduce costly repairs and resident disruption.

Parks Associates is onsite at ISC West for meetings. Contact Mindi Sue for questions on research or to meet with a member of our team.

Johnson Controls, Booth #18019, will be at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas to showcase its comprehensive suite of security products, solutions and services.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

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Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates