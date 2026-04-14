Parks Associates and Philo: Aggregation keeps 33% of pay-TV subscribers engaged

Quarterly primary research of 8,000 US internet households shows consumers struggling with fragmentation fatigue

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the release of its latest white paper, Unified Streaming: Unlocking Next-Gen Advertising, developed in partnership with Philo. The research highlights the challenges in monetizing consumer attention and the advantages of unified video platforms that can aggregate across streaming formats, which creates new opportunities for advertisers, platforms, and content providers. The firm's latest data shows that 33% of pay-TV subscribers subscribe to pay TV because they can find more of the content they want all in one place with that service.

Parks Associates Chart: Reasons for Subscribing to Pay-TV Services

"Aggregation is now a strategic advantage," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Unified platforms simplify discovery, deepen engagement, and provide advertisers with more consistent measurement and targeting capabilities. A key finding of our research shows the strength of streaming TV (vMVPD) audiences as a foundation for next-generation advertising."

According to Parks Associates research:

The average US internet household subscribes to 5.3 streaming services, contributing to growing complexity and "decision fatigue."

More than 300 streaming services exist in the US market, reinforcing fragmentation challenges.

Streaming TV is the anchor for the unified video platform, and its users are far more likely to engage with interactive ad formats, creating new opportunities in advertising innovation: 55% of streaming TV subscribers are interested in clicking on items in content for more information vs. 31% of non-vMVPD subscribers. 51% are interested in clicking on items in ads vs. 27% of non-users. 49% are interested in shopping for special merchandise/memorabilia related to a show or sporting event vs. 23% of non-users.



"vMVPD subscribers, like Philo's lifestyle and entertainment viewers, are watching longer than nearly anyone else in streaming. What this research confirms is what our advertising partners already see in their results: sustained, engaged viewing creates some of the strongest environments for CTV advertising," said Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo.

The research highlights the growing importance of hybrid monetization models, combining subscription, ad-supported, and transactional offerings. These models allow providers to balance profitability with audience growth while delivering more flexible viewing experiences. The white paper also identifies lifestyle content as a major opportunity for advertisers. These audiences show strong alignment with commerce-driven advertising, with higher-than-average mobile purchasing behavior and interest in interactive features.

Key recommendations for advertisers:

Rethinking streaming TV platforms as innovation hubs rather than legacy pay-TV replacements

Leveraging live and linear viewing environments to drive real-time engagement

Aligning lifestyle content with performance-based advertising strategies

Investing early in unified platforms to build long-term competitive advantage

Unified Streaming: Unlocking Next-Gen Advertising is available now. Contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein for questions on research or to speak to an analyst.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™,

Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com .

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Media Contact

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates