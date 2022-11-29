Parks Associates Announces 14th Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer Will be Held February 13-15, in Austin, Texas

EnergyHub, CPS Energy, and Austin Energy to keynote annual event focused on home energy management and the future of the grid

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics and keynote speakers for the 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, to be held February 13-15 in Austin, Texas, at the Omni Austin Downtown Hotel. The executive conference highlights Parks Associates' consumer data and industry insights regarding the growth of the residential energy ecosystem, including the transformation of the business model for utilities, the impact of connected devices on distributed energy resource management, and effective incentives to help save and reduce energy consumption.

Smart Energy Summit

Event sponsors include Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Rapid Response Monitoring, Copper Labs, EnergyHub, and Questline Digital. Smart Energy Summit also features virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. Confirmed keynote speakers for the in-person event:

Erika Diamond , SVP, Head of Customer Solutions, EnergyHub

, SVP, Head of Customer Solutions, DeAnna Hardwick , EVP, Customer Strategy, CPS Energy

, EVP, Customer Strategy, Karl Popham , Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Austin Energy

"Almost half of households have made energy-saving renovations or added major energy devices in the past year," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Innovations in energy devices and platforms allow utilities to supercharge this effort, giving energy providers the ability to deliver more detailed and useful real-time energy information. We are very excited to announce the keynotes and topics for our 2023 event."

Parks Associates has opened the call for papers for all 2023 sessions, based on the following topics:

Managing Solar Generation: Utilities, DERMS, and Partnership Opportunities

Solar, Batteries, and the Grid: Consumer and Home Energy Management

Smart Energy Devices and Services

Building the Energy Efficient Home

EVs: Energy Management Threat or Asset?

Demand Response and Energy Efficiency: Driving New Demand

What's Driving Growth: Distributed Energy and Load Management

Home Energy Management: Driving Energy Efficiency

IoT Solutions: Demand Response Flexibility

Future of Vehicles: EVs, Charging, and Consumers

Charging Stations: Solving Infrastructure Issues

Beyond Energy Services: Multi-dwelling Living

Energy as a Service, and New Business Models

Building Energy Efficient Homes: What Builders Want

Solar: Renewable, Resilient, and Scalable

Optimizing Control with Energy Data

Views from the Channel: Installers, Integrators, Retailers, Utilities

Home Services Revenue Opportunities

Confirmed 2023 Speakers:

Keally DeWitt , VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy

, VP, Marketing & Public Policy, GAF Energy Donald McPhail , GM, Residential Business Line, Uplight

, GM, Residential Business Line, Uplight Kevin Schwain , Senior Director, Electric Vehicles, EnergyHub

, Senior Director, Electric Vehicles, EnergyHub Tray Leslie , Renewables & Resiliency Manager, Georgia Power Company

, Renewables & Resiliency Manager, Georgia Power Company Brad Davids , Head of Utility Business Development, Span.io

, Head of Utility Business Development, Span.io Luis Castro , Business Development Manager - Utilities, Enel X Way

To register, visit the event website and apply for a Press Pass here.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 13-15 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX, with virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy23. www.smartenergysmt.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates