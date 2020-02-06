Parks Associates Announces Advisory Board for 7th Annual Connected Health Summit, With Executives From Alarm.com, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Great Call, Humana, MDLIVE, Papa, and PeoplePower

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and early advisory board members for the seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, September 1-3 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. Connected Health Summit, with early sponsorship from Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Sprosty Network, addresses consumer health and wellness solutions aimed at improving quality of life, with a focus on crossover opportunities among smart home solutions and independent living.

Recent research from Parks Associates finds one-third of consumers in US broadband households are interested in wearables monitoring their health, including 20% who are very interested. The executive conference examines smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables that empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health. This presents a vast market opportunity for industry players with a footprint in the home willing to expand into the connected health space.

"The US healthcare industry is in the midst of transformation, with the rise of informed and increasingly empowered consumers and the ongoing overhaul of its information infrastructure from physical to digital with AI capabilities," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Providing consumers with positive, on-demand healthcare experiences is no longer a selling point but a necessary component of healthcare solutions in both clinical and residential environments. We are excited to announce this year's advisory board who will help shape the agenda for our annual health conference."

Confirmed Advisory Board Members:

Tori Ames , Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

, Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Michael Farrell , SVP & GM Hospitals and Health Systems, MDLIVE

, SVP & GM Hospitals and Health Systems, MDLIVE Florin Fortis , Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana

, Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana Chuck Hector , Chief Revenue Officer, Papa

, Chief Revenue Officer, Papa Sarah Jones , VP of Commercial Product, Great Call

, VP of Commercial Product, Great Call Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Dr. Yuri Quintana , Director, Global Health Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center

, Director, Global Health Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center Gene Wang , CEO, PeoplePower

Topics:

Connected Health Business Models: Direct-to-Consumer, Fee-for-Service, and Value-Based Care

Artificial Intelligence and Personalization in Connected Health

Independent Living: Opportunity for Smart Home Platforms

Impact of Tech: Reducing Social Isolation among Seniors

Tech Giants: Driving Healthcare Innovation

Technology Enablers: Interoperability and Data Integration

Future of Connected Health: VR, AR, Robotics, and 5G

Employee Wellness: Driving Engagement through Partnerships

Remote Monitoring: Extending Healthcare Services

Evolution of Telehealth Services: New Use Cases and Impact of Reimbursement

Seniors and Caretakers: Serving a Massive Population at Home

Channel Growth: Connected Healthcare

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing in a B2B Healthcare Market

Consumer Devices and Integration with Enterprise Health Applications

Connected Health for Families: Telehealth and Services

Smart Home, Healthy Home: Water, Air, and Sleep

Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak at Connected Health Summit through June 1 at www.parksassociates.com/chs-speak.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

