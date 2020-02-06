Parks Associates Announces Advisory Board for 7th Annual Connected Health Summit, With Executives From Alarm.com, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Great Call, Humana, MDLIVE, Papa, and PeoplePower
One-third of consumers are interested in wearables monitoring their health
Feb 06, 2020, 08:03 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics and early advisory board members for the seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, September 1-3 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. Connected Health Summit, with early sponsorship from Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Sprosty Network, addresses consumer health and wellness solutions aimed at improving quality of life, with a focus on crossover opportunities among smart home solutions and independent living.
Recent research from Parks Associates finds one-third of consumers in US broadband households are interested in wearables monitoring their health, including 20% who are very interested. The executive conference examines smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables that empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health. This presents a vast market opportunity for industry players with a footprint in the home willing to expand into the connected health space.
"The US healthcare industry is in the midst of transformation, with the rise of informed and increasingly empowered consumers and the ongoing overhaul of its information infrastructure from physical to digital with AI capabilities," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Providing consumers with positive, on-demand healthcare experiences is no longer a selling point but a necessary component of healthcare solutions in both clinical and residential environments. We are excited to announce this year's advisory board who will help shape the agenda for our annual health conference."
Confirmed Advisory Board Members:
- Tori Ames, Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Michael Farrell, SVP & GM Hospitals and Health Systems, MDLIVE
- Florin Fortis, Director of Products and Partnerships Development, Humana Wellness Solutions, Humana
- Chuck Hector, Chief Revenue Officer, Papa
- Sarah Jones, VP of Commercial Product, Great Call
- Lainie Muller, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com
- Dr. Yuri Quintana, Director, Global Health Informatics, Beth Isreal Deaconness Medical Center, Harvard Medical Center
- Gene Wang, CEO, PeoplePower
- Connected Health Business Models: Direct-to-Consumer, Fee-for-Service, and Value-Based Care
- Artificial Intelligence and Personalization in Connected Health
- Independent Living: Opportunity for Smart Home Platforms
- Impact of Tech: Reducing Social Isolation among Seniors
- Tech Giants: Driving Healthcare Innovation
- Technology Enablers: Interoperability and Data Integration
- Future of Connected Health: VR, AR, Robotics, and 5G
- Employee Wellness: Driving Engagement through Partnerships
- Remote Monitoring: Extending Healthcare Services
- Evolution of Telehealth Services: New Use Cases and Impact of Reimbursement
- Seniors and Caretakers: Serving a Massive Population at Home
- Channel Growth: Connected Healthcare
- Direct-to-Consumer Marketing in a B2B Healthcare Market
- Consumer Devices and Integration with Enterprise Health Applications
- Connected Health for Families: Telehealth and Services
- Smart Home, Healthy Home: Water, Air, and Sleep
Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak at Connected Health Summit through June 1 at www.parksassociates.com/chs-speak.
Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.
About Connected Health Summit
Parks Associates' seventh annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.
Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables. www.connectedhealthsummit.com
