Parks Associates announces Advisory Board for Future of Video with executives from Verizon, Lionsgate, 605, Cinedigm, Amazon, Viacom, Charter, CSS, and the NFL

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the advisory board for its second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, taking place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. New research from the firm indicates that as of the first quarter of 2019, nearly 60% of US broadband households regularly watch internet video content from paid services while 37% watch internet video from free services.

Parks Associates: Video Services/Apps Used to Watch TV Shows or Movies: Paid vs. Free

Parks Associates will host Future of Video with leaders from throughout the entertainment industry, including content creators, distributors, and technology providers for television, film, and streaming media. Thought leaders will share insights on new trends in video and connected entertainment, and the event features Massive as a Session Sponsor.

Advisory Board:

Mary Kay Evans , CMO, Verizon Digital Media Services

, CMO, Verizon Digital Media Services Thomas Hughes , EVP, Lionsgate

, EVP, Lionsgate Colleen Moraghan , SVP, Data Solutions, 605

, SVP, Data Solutions, 605 Erick Opeka , President, Cinedigm Digital Networks

, President, Cinedigm Digital Networks Jen Prenner , Director & Global Head of Marketing, Growth & Engagement - Amazon Fire TV, Amazon

, Director & Global Head of Marketing, Growth & Engagement - Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Dan Reich , SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International

, SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter

Elana Sofko , COO, CSS Entertainment

, COO, CSS Entertainment Blake Stuchin , VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL

"Investment in ad-supported video services has ramped up significantly over the past several months, driven by increased viewership," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "Ad-based offerings generate increased revenues with increased viewing. Services are now achieving a scale that is interesting to advertisers. We are excited to host our second annual event in December."

Future of Video will explore the evolution of business models, shifting consumer attitudes regarding video services, and new strategies to impact retention and consumer perception. Sessions will highlight in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, effective technology innovation, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers.

Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak for the event. Session topics are focused on marketing evolution, achieving service success, and the impact of technology and devices. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. For over thirty years, Parks Associates has been studying the connected CE and video industries, tracking the rise of emerging services, growth rates for broadband, device ownership, and consumer perceptions and adoption of new video services.

The second annual Future of Video takes place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

