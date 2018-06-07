Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Entertainment Executive Conference Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

DALLAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the inaugural Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media executive conference will take place December 10-12 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. The research firm will host this executive conference with leaders from throughout the entertainment industry, including content creators, distributors, and technology providers for television, film, and streaming media. Thought leaders will share insights on new trends in video and connected entertainment. The research firm reports U.S. consumers self-report watching more than 25 hours of video per week across devices, including more than six hours on a computer and more than four on mobile devices.

Parks Associates: Households that Have Posted or Livestreamed Video in Last 30 Days

"The content industry is facing a much more dynamic and active consumer today than in the past," said Brett Sappington, senior director of research, Parks Associates. "Consumers are actively cobbling together their own packages of content from their preferred providers, whether it is pay TV, broadcast TV, or an online service. Many enjoy making their own content or watching content created by others. Over 20% of U.S. broadband households indicate that they have posted their own videos or livestreams in the past month. At Future of Video, we will examine new consumption habits, market trends, and business strategies."

Future of Video will provide insights on consumer behaviors and preferences and the challenges for the video industry in meeting these expectations. Sessions will highlight in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, effective technology innovation, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers.

"As new technology and distribution strategies emerge, major cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers are working to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers, attract new customers, and provide bundled options that meet consumers' demands," Sappington said. "We look forward to sharing our consumer data and industry insights along with industry leaders in December."

Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak for the event. Session topics include:

Successful OTT Video Services: From Launch to National and Global Distribution

Content Producers: Distribution Opportunities and Challenges

The New Economics of Video Entertainment

Modern Marketing and Promotion of Video Services

Cord Cutting and Cord Nevers

Video Consumption Habits and Generational Differences

Esports and Millennials

How Young Consumers Find Content

Building Audiences in a Connected World

The Future for Online Pay TV

Innovations in TV and Film

The Outlook for Live TV

The Impact of Voice Interaction on Video Services

Connected CE: Redefining the Viewing Experience

Entertainment in the Smart Home

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Parks Associates' inaugural entertainment event Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media features new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. For over twenty years, Parks Associates has been studying the connected CE and video industries, tracking the rise of OTT services, growth rates for broadband video services, device ownership, and consumer perceptions and adoption of new video services.

The inaugural Future of Video takes place December 10-12 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us or connect at @video_future.

