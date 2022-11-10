Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Executive Conference Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living

84% of property managers/owners intend to install internet-connected devices on at least one property in the next 12 months

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced a new event, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, with the inaugural session "Tech-Enabled Buildings: Driving Next-Gen Services" taking place virtually on November 17. In 2023, Smart Spaces will feature multiple virtual sessions and an in-person conference at the Hilton Granite in Dallas, Texas, on April 17-18. For this event, Parks Associates shares the firm's latest consumer and industry research addressing access controls, energy management, and broadband and connectivity issues and brings together property managers, building owners, and connected home and IoT players to discuss effective strategies to integrate advanced network tech into existing and future properties.

Smart Spaces

"We are very excited about the launch of our Smart Spaces event. Our research shows 84% of property managers/owners intend to install internet-connected devices on at least one property in the next 12 months," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The multi-dwelling market for 'PropTech' is new and rapidly growing. To gain competitive advantage, builders, property managers, and device and platform vendors seek to understand which smart home use cases and value propositions are most highly valued by MDUs (multi-dwelling units)."

Multiple factors can impact the willingness and ability of property managers/owners to implement smart solutions, including the need for dedicated networks, integration options with property management software, and security and privacy concerns. At Smart Spaces, service providers, device vendors, and IoT companies can network and discuss best strategies in designing solutions and creating proposals that demonstrate the business benefits of smart tech and meet property manager and owner expectations for ROI.

Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living features a virtual session November 17 at 2:00 pm CT US, with a fireside chat featuring Hrag Ohannessian, SVP of Global Sales, Home Automation, Security & Hospitality, Universal Electronics Inc., along with the panel sessions Broadband Requirements and Future Proofing the Building Environment and System Integration and Platforms Enabling New Services, including the following leaders:

For more information and to request a pass, visit http://parksassociates.com/events/smart-spaces/agenda or contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

