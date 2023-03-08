Parks Associates Announces Keynote Speakers from ADT Multifamily, World Cinema, and Cox for Inaugural Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living

Executive conference, hosted April 17-18 in Plano, Texas, addresses growth of "PropTech" market

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the keynote lineup and confirmed speakers for its upcoming Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 in Plano, Texas, featuring visionary speakers from ADT Multifamily, World Cinema and Cox. The research firm will share its latest consumer and industry data throughout the event, including current penetration and resident preferences for property-provided smart devices and internet services in multidwelling (MDU) properties.

Parks Associates: Top Property Differentiators for Future Home Rent/Purchase among MDU Residents

According to Parks Associates' data of 10,000 internet households, 79% of MDU residents report they are highly satisfied with their property-provided smart devices and internet service. In addition, the firm reports low-cost internet service ranks just under insulation and soundproofing as a property differentiator.

Smart Spaces keynote speakers include John Butrim, VP - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily; Guillermo Rivas, VP, New Business Development, Cox; and Robert Grosz, President, World Cinema.

"Interest in property-provided smart devices is high among certain consumer segments. Wi-Fi/internet available immediately after move-in is also highly prioritized by these groups," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Condo owners especially are keenly interested in maximizing property features and amenities, including smart device deployments. We are excited to bring the industry together to discuss these market trends and opportunities at Smart Spaces."

Smart Spaces is sponsored by Arize, CSA, Rapid Response Monitoring, Nimbio, Cox Communities, ADT Multifamily, Nice, Vantiva, Homebase, Aquana, Chamberlain Group, Cooktop Safety, and Eleven Software. The event is focused on the role of technology in MDU environments, especially the impact of connectivity, smart home technologies, and services. Parks Associates will host the preshow workshop MDUs and Tech: State of the Market ahead of the event.

The event speakers include industry leaders from key aspects of the ecosystem:

Register Online Now. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality. www.smartspacesconference.com

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates