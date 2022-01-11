Parks Associates Announces Promotions to Marketing Team Members as Firm Embraces Virtual and In-Person Event Experiences

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced promotions to key members of its marketing team, as the business expands its industry leadership through both virtual and in-person events in 2022. The firm named Hailey Laughlin as Senior Marketing Manager, Rosey (Ulpino) Sera as Senior Public Relations and Marketing Manager, and Vicki Alda as Senior Marketing & Sales Administrator. Elizabeth Parks was promoted to President and Chief Marketing Officer of the business, now entering its 36th year.

Parks Associates: Importance of Events for Company Business in 2021/2022

The dramatic changes for business-to-business marketing, especially in the technology world, have created more demand for intimate, in-person conferences and virtual experiences that extend learning and networking experiences to new audiences. According to a survey from Parks Associates, 53% of industry respondents report that events will play a very important role in 2022 for their business. Additionally, 79% report wanting both in-person and virtual event experiences.

"We are excited to elevate these team members and recognize their efforts in transforming and creating new event experiences in the past year," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "It is important for the industry to collaborate and learn from others. We had an amazing time at CES and can't wait to host our events, share our research, and bring the industry together."

Parks Associates successfully hosted its 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies on January 5 at CES® 2022, bringing together over 400 executives to learn and share insights about the connected home.

"The importance of virtual and in-person experiences is growing for B2B markets," said Hailey Laughlin, Senior Marketing Manager, Parks Associates. "The landscape is changing, and it's so great to use dynamic content creation to present our industry-leading market research to educate, inform, and entertain market leaders."

"Reliable data and analytics are critical to making better business decisions, and I love that market research plays such an important role to further deepen our impact in the industry," said Rosey Sera, Senior Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Parks Associates. "Highlighting our latest findings through media outreach, podcasts, and executive conferences helps our clients make the most informed decisions in the tech sector."

The firm has announced a full schedule of executive conferences and virtual sessions throughout 2022:

Thirteenth annual Smart Energy Summit will be held in-person Feb 28 - Mar 2, 2022, at the Omni Hotel, Frisco, Texas, with virtual sessions on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17.

Twenty-sixth annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will be held May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Hotel, Frisco, Texas, with virtual sessions on February 3, April 14, August 18, October 20, and November 10.

Ninth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation will be held in September 2022 at the Omni Hotel, Frisco, Texas, with virtual sessions on January 20, March 24, June 16, and October 6.

Fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media will be held in December 2022, with virtual sessions on February 10, March 10, May 5, July 21, and September 22.

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. For over 35 years, Parks Associates has partnered with companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes. http://www.parksassociates.com

