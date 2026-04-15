Parks Associates Announces Smart Spaces Advisory Board and Second Annual Property Innovation Awards

Research firm estimates the number of MDU housing units in the US will exceed 35 million by the end of 2026

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the second annual Property Innovation Awards ceremony and the Advisory Board for the fifth annual Smart Spaces conference, taking place September 15–16 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas. Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living brings together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss strategies and technologies that address operational inefficiencies, fragmented technology deployments, and the growing complexity in multifamily and smart property environments.

Smart Spaces Property Innovation Awards Smart Spaces Conference

Parks Associates estimates there were 35 million MDU housing units in the US at the end of 2025, including apartments and condominiums. This total is expected to reach 35.41 million by year-end 2026 as new supply enters the market. This growth is increasing demand for solutions that improve operations, streamline property management, and enhance resident experiences.

Smart Spaces sponsors include Calix, Cambium Networks, DOOR, Johnson Controls, Kwikset, and SkyBell.

The 2026 Advisory Board includes the following industry leaders:

Pratik Dhebri, VP & Head, Product Management, AvalonBay Communities

Melanie French, CEO, RR Living

Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect

Kyle Johnson Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Ed Keathley, VP, Product Strategy, IRIS Technologies / The Preiss Company

Kevin Kirton, CEO & Principal, Buckhead Investment Partners

Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living

Matt Knight, Executive Director, FIRE - Foundation for Innovation in Real Estate & Founder, PropTech Angel Group

Dave Lillis, CEO, DOOR

Shahrukh Raheem, Head of Product & Analytics, Amazon

Josh Siddon, VP, IT Architecture, MAA - Mid America Apartment Company

Todd Thorpe, Director, Business Development, Cambium Networks

Joesar Watkins, Digital Resident Engagement Manager, Atria Senior Living

"Multifamily operators are being asked to do more with fewer resources, which is pushing the industry away from disconnected solutions toward more integrated, intelligent platforms," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "With input from our advisory board leaders, this event brings together the ideas and technologies helping make that shift practical and scalable."

Smart Spaces hosts the Property Innovation Awards, which recognizes properties that best leverage proptech and connected solutions to improve resident and guest experiences. The awards highlight measurable gains in operational efficiency and overall property performance across multifamily, hospitality, and community living environments.

The 2026 winners will be recognized at Smart Spaces during the luncheon awards ceremony on September 16. The 2025 Property Innovation Awards Winners, selected for their innovative technology deployments and measurable impact on operational performance and resident experience, are the following:

Resorts World Las Vegas – Genting Group, in collaboration with dormakaba and Alliants

The Residences at Sawmill Station – RPM Living

Peachtree Residences – HomeOwners Advantage

Regius Square – Asset Living

Abberly Market Point – HHHUNT

Nominations for 2026 are open until July 15. Industry professionals are invited to submit properties demonstrating innovative deployments of solutions such as smart home technology, managed Wi-Fi, access control, energy management, and AI-enabled security.

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by Parks Associates, brings together property owners, operators, and technology leaders to explore connected solutions for multifamily and hospitality environments. The event is grounded in Parks Associates' research on broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, providing insight into how integrated platforms and connectivity improve operations, reduce costs, and enhance resident experiences. These insights help industry stakeholders identify new revenue opportunities and implement more efficient, data-driven property strategies.

Visit smartspacesconference.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates