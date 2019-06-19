Parks Associates Announces Speaker Lineup Featuring AARP, HP, Giftcard Partners, Uber, Alarm.Com, And More For Sixth Annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living And Wellness

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speaker lineup for the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California. The firm's digital health research finds that only 15% of US broadband households have used remote services to consult with a doctor or health provider, even though availability of telehealth services is on the rise. Of those who have not used telehealth services, 22% indicate they are unaware or unfamiliar with these solutions.

Parks Associates: Reasons for Not Using Telehealth Services

"The American Hospital Association notes 76% of US hospitals can connect patients and consulting practitioners through remote technologies, but consumers are often frustrated when navigating the complexity in telehealth policies," said Dina Abdelrazik, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "That complexity paired with the high value consumers place on in-person visits represents a key barrier to mass adoption. We look forward to hearing from leading providers and IoT innovators at Connected Health Summit about the benefits of remote healthcare and strategies to increase consumer awareness and participation."

Early Sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, b.well, Freeus, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, GiftCard Partners, and Vital USA. Connected Health Summit provides industry players with in-depth analysis on the growth of the connected health device and solutions markets, with insights and implications for consumers, health providers, and payors.

Keynote speakers:

Andrew Altorfer, Co-Founder and CEO, CirrusMD

Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall

Anmol Madan, Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health

Paul Sterling, VP, Emerging Products, UnitedHealthcare

Panel speakers include:

Frances A. Ayalasomayajula , Global Healthcare Solutions, Industry Solutions Organization, HP

, Global Healthcare Solutions, Industry Solutions Organization, HP Brenda Cass , Data Science Strategist, Validic

, Data Science Strategist, Validic Amy Cook , Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed

, Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed Jeff Cutler , Chief Commercial Officer, Ada Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, John Gardner , Venture Partner, NGP Capital

, Venture Partner, NGP Capital Geoff Gross , Founder & CEO, Medical Guardian

, Founder & CEO, Medical Guardian Matt Johnson , CEO, EarlySense

, CEO, EarlySense Sanjay Khurana , VP Caregiving, AARP

, VP Caregiving, AARP Deborah Merkin, CEO, GiftCard Partners

Spencer Moore , VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services

, VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services Lainie Muller , Director, Health & Wellness, Alarm.com

, Director, Health & Wellness, Alarm.com Cyril Philip , Principal, Providence Ventures

, Principal, Providence Ventures Tad Reynes , Regional VP, Healthcare Solutions, AT&T

, Regional VP, Healthcare Solutions, AT&T Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa

Rob Schneider , VP, Sales & Marketing, Omron

, VP, Sales & Marketing, Omron Dan Trigub , Head, Uber Health, Uber

, Head, Uber Health, Uber Kristen Valdes , CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health

, CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health John Valiton , CEO, Reemo Health

Connected Health Summit explores new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caretakers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions. The conference examines consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 216681@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' sixth-annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

