Parks Associates Announces Sri Solur, Chief Executive Officer, Kenmore and Brands, as Visionary Speaker for Smart Energy Summit

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announces Sri Solur, CEO, Kenmore and Brands, as the visionary speaker for the upcoming Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer virtual session "State of the Home Energy Management Market" on August 17, at 11 a.m. CST. The research firm will share the latest adoption of renewable alternatives, such as solar panels and storage, EVs, and other devices that enable demand response (DR) activities, with discussion on the consumer demand and attitudes driving this growth.

Smart Energy Summit is sponsored by CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, Calix, Austin Energy, Questline Digital, Copper Labs, Resideo, and Google.

"State of the Home Energy Management Market" features the following executives:

Anne Arquit Niederberger , PhD, SVP Market Development, Enervee

, PhD, SVP Market Development, Enervee Suzanne Ogle , President and CEO, Southern Gas Association

, President and CEO, Southern Gas Association Mark S. Martinez, Sr Portfolio Manager Emerging Markets and Technology Program, Southern California Edison

Ben Thacker , EVP, Business Development, Emporia

"Consumers want to reduce their energy consumption," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Bringing more education to home energy management solutions is critical to growth given the current lack of awareness. This is a great session to understand the current view from appliance makers and service providers on the energy management market."

The firm's latest primary consumer research study, Energy Management and Services in the Home, features the following data:

7% of US internet households have a smart refrigerator

16% of US internet households have a smart thermostat

7% of US internet households own solar panels

5% own an electric vehicle (EV)

48% would prefer to have electricity providers provide energy monitoring services

Parks Associates will host its 15th annual in-person Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, featuring Google as a keynote, in partnership with DistribuTECH, February 26-27, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, in partnership with DistribuTECH in 2024, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit 2024 features an in-person conference February 26-27, in partnership with DistribuTECH, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The conference also features virtual sessions in 2024 on February 1, July 23, and December 12, following a successful virtual series in 2023 on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy24. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

