Parks Associates Announces Topics and Call for Speakers for 27th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference in Frisco, TX, May 23-25, 2023

Annual executive research conference addresses service-driven market for connected home, analyzing business models, use cases, and innovations in emerging consumer technologies and services

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for the 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted in-person May 23-25 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, Texas, with virtual sessions on March 2, July 20, and October 5. The research firm will highlight the new innovations, business models, and use cases driving growth in the connected home markets. Parks Associates' latest research shows that now 38% of US internet households have a smart home device, up from 18% at the end of 2015.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Device

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, Cox Communities, CSA, Ivani, Johnson Controls, Nice, Rapid Response Monitoring, and Xailient.

"CONNECTIONS™ brings together a unique group of industry executives across all areas of the connected home," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We are so excited to be back in Dallas in 2023 and welcome the industry to discuss the future of technology for consumers and small to medium businesses."

Parks Associates is currently accepting speaker submissions for CONNECTIONS™. Topics include:

Strategies for Attracting New Buyers

Channel Expansion: Where's the Growth Coming From

Broadband and Value-Added Services

Smart Home Platforms: Unifying the Experience

Monitoring Services: Lifetime Customer Value

Network Infrastructure Enabling New Services

Whole Home Services and Experiences

Role of Choice: Devices and Services and Experiences

Value-Added Services and Modern Living

Consumers and Energy Management: The Coming Paradigm Shift

Role of Monitoring in Home Services

Insurance: Protecting the Home and Proving the ROI

New Business Models: Everything as a Service

Smart Kitchen: The Heart of the Home

Seniors and Caregivers and Independent Living Solutions

What Channels are Leading

Home Security Solutions: Selling Peace of Mind

Connecting the Smart Home & Joining Ecosystems

Tackling Pain Points: Returns and Support and Privacy

Funding the Smart Home: View from Investors

For 27 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

The firm is also hosting its 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES on Jan 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit www.connectionsus.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual and in-person sessions focused on the adoption of technology, including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and new business strategies. For information, contact [email protected] or visit www.connectionsconference.com.

