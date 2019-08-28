Parks Associates Brings Together Industry Leaders at Annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates hosted the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness this week in San Diego at the Pendry Hotel, featuring over 60 speakers from leading healthcare and technology companies focused on healthcare technology and solutions for consumers at home. The research firm reports that 40% of US broadband households have a connected health device, while use of telehealth doubled from 8% in 2017 to 15% in 2019.

Parks Associates: Connected Health Devices Adoption

Connected Health Summit features keynotes presented by Philips, UnitedHealthcare, GreatCall, Livongo Health, and CirrusMD, with sessions that explore the expansion of connected medical devices and telehealth services and the growing markets for independent living solutions that serve the elderly, patients with chronic conditions, rural households, and caregivers.

Key topics also include interest in experiences that integrate health and smart home use cases—34% of households with a connected wellness or fitness device are very interested in using a voice-enabled speaker or display to control their health devices and access their health stats.

"The home is now a focal point for consumer-centric healthcare solutions. Consumers recognize and value the benefits that smart home solutions can bring to connected health systems, including safety, security, voice control, and contextual intelligence," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "We are excited to share our latest data and insights on these converging markets, as well as hear from industry players on the next stage of development for consumer-centric healthcare solutions."

Event sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, ADT Health, b.well, Freeus, Nortek Security & Control, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, Aprilaire, GiftCard Partners, Vital USA, and Reemo Health.

Additional Parks Associates research:

Parks Associates recently released the whitepaper "Telecare in the EU: Smart Home and Independent Living," now available for download at http://parksassociates.com/whitepapers/eu-telecare-wp.

To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

220716@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates