Parks Associates Celebrates 35th Year and Announces Promotion of Key Personnel

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the promotion of three key personnel to further solidify its position as the leading provider of knowledge and data for the technology industry in smart home, IoT, connected entertainment, and home services sectors. Dr. Jennifer Kent has been promoted to Vice President, Research; Jason Paris has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development; and Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein is now Vice President of Marketing.

Parks Associates: Congratulations

These promotions reflect the continued growth of the international research firm, which celebrates its 35th year in business in 2021 and its 25th year to host its executive conference CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, virtual in 2020 and 2021. "Jennifer, Jason, and Mindi Sue are instrumental to Parks Associates' success, each contributing over a decade to the business with their expertise and dedication to unmatched client service," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "It is a pleasure to announce these promotions. Each has truly demonstrated leadership skills, ability to adapt, and superior attention to excellence in all they do."

Dr. Jennifer Kent has been promoted to Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. In her new role, Jennifer manages and develops the strategic plan for Parks Associates' annual syndicated roadmap and events. Jennifer also leads and advises on all custom research projects across Parks Associates' connected consumer verticals and guides questionnaire development for the firm's extensive consumer analytics survey program.

Jason Paris has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development, Parks Associates. Jason is responsible for expanding the company's business across vertical markets as well as building and maintaining Parks Associates' client relationships. Jason also is charged with ensuring our clients have top-level client experiences.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein is now Vice President of Marketing, Parks Associates. In this role, Mindi Sue oversees the marketing for Parks Associates' research, custom marketing services, and multiple executive conferences. Mindi Sue manages the planning and production of Parks Associates' executive conferences and delivers a quality experience for the more than 3,000 executives who attend the firm's events each year.

In 2021, Parks Associates will host the following virtual events:

CONNECTIONS™ Summit: January 14

Connected Health Summit: January 27 , April 14 , June 30 , August 31 , September 1 , December 1

, , , , , Smart Energy Summit: February 23-24 , April 28 , August 4 , and October 27

, , , and CONNECTIONS™: March 24 , May 12 , May 25-26 , July 14 , August 18 , September 22 , November 9-10

, , , , , , Future of Video: March 31 , May 5 , June 9 , July 28 , October 6 , December 14-15

In addition, Parks Associates announces Paul Erickson as Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. Paul will contribute to the entertainment research portfolio, specifically focused on CE and video distribution in the home. Paul was previously a market analyst for NPD DisplaySearch, IHS Markit, and Omdia, with extensive experience researching the connected home.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes the Internet of Things (IoT), digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates