Parks Associates: CPS Energy, Google Nest, Samsung SmartThings, Con Edison, Constellation, and More Discuss Residential Energy Efficiency and Demand Response Solutions at 12th Annual Smart Energy Summit

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting energy leaders tomorrow at the virtual session "Shifting Customer Behavior: Energy Efficiency and Demand Response," sponsored by Grid4C, as part of the research firm's 12th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. The virtual conference, sponsored by Bidgely, Grid4C, Austin Energy, dcbel, FLO, American Water Homeowner Services, and Very, examines the role of technology, connected devices, and new services in enabling consumers to be active participants in energy savings through energy management solutions in the home.

Parks Associates: High Likelihood of Allowing Electricity Providers to Make Energy-Saving Adjustments

Smart, Clean, Connected: The Future of Home Energy Management, Parks Associates' annual consumer study of 5,000 US broadband households, reports there is consumer interest and willingness to participate in energy efficiency and utility demand response programs, but low familiarity and perceived lack of value are inhibitors to participation.

"Half of broadband households show willingness to allow utility providers to control their devices to save energy in exchange for $100," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The market is opening up to educate consumers on the potential for energy savings, the value of connected devices, and how to be active participants in energy efficiency."

"Shifting Customer Behavior: Energy Efficiency and Demand Response," on October 27 at 2 PM CT, features a visionary presentation by Drew Higgins, Senior Director, CPS Energy, and an executive Q&A with Hannah Bascom, Head of Energy Partnerships, Google Nest.

"Energy providers are looking for ways to differentiate their brand and offer innovative services to customers that leverage data from the deployment of smart meters," said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, CEO of Grid4C. "We are excited that Mike Wajsgras, Executive Director Innovation, Growth, and Digital of Constellation Energy, will share how they are using Grid4C's AI-powered energy analytics to detect customers that have faulty or inefficient home appliances, in order to offer them repair services to cover repair costs as part of their successful 'Home Protect' plan, providing valuable insights and peace of mind to their customers."

Patrice Samuels, Senior Manager, Market Research, Parks Associates, will moderate the interactive panel highlighting strategies to drive adoption of renewable and connected energy solutions, featuring these leading executives:

Steve Herbert , Director of Global Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

, Director of Global Business Development, James Jackson , Director of Channel Development, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions, Emerson

, Director of Channel Development, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions, Emerson Candice Tsay , Senior Planning Analyst, Con Edison

, Senior Planning Analyst, Mike Wajsgras , Executive Director, Constellation

"Energy-saving features are one of the top attributes consumers look for in a home today," said Steve Herbert, Director of Global Business Development at Samsung SmartThings. "With the help of IoT, it has never been easier for consumers to take control of their home energy consumption, which can lead to lower monthly energy bills and a reduced carbon footprint."

To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers.

Follow the event: @SmartEnergySmt, #SmartEnergy21, www.ses2021.com

Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com/events/smart-energy-summit/about

