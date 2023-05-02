Parks Associates Forecasts Annual Sales Revenues for Networked Cameras and Smart Video Doorbells Will Be More Than $3.8 Billion By 2027

Executive research conference brings tech leaders to Dallas to address consumer technology market

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research, including quarterly consumer surveys, indicates networked cameras and smart video doorbells will continue steady growth due to persistent popularity and clear security use cases. Each device category reached 17% adoption among US internet households at the end of 2022, and combined, they will exceed $3.8 billion in sales revenue by 2027.

Parks Associates: Smart Video Doorbells and Cameras - Adoption Among US Internet Households

The international research firm will host the 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco Hotel, to examine the revenue opportunities and integration challenges in the diverse markets comprising the connected home ecosystem. Parks Associates finds 7% of US internet households have solar power generation, 41% have a smart home device, 55% have a smart TV, 51% have a smart speaker, and 25% have professional monitored security services.

CONNECTIONS™ features keynote speakers from Samsung SmartThings, Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Duke Energy Corporation, and Comcast. Sponsors include Calix, Cox Communities, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Origin, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cooktop Safety, iolo, Kwikset, Schneider Electric, Xailient, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Nimbio, and Becklar.

"Video devices continue to see sustained growth, even in a tough economy," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Due to consumer interest and intense competition in the space, smart cameras are rapidly improving in quality and features, and their advanced AI features enable new use cases and revenue opportunities."

"We look forward to welcoming industry leaders from all areas of the connected home ecosystem," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "There is incredible value in gathering all these leaders in one place, and we invite anyone interested to join us in Dallas."

CONNECTIONS™ is co-located with Connected Health Summit, with multiple crossover sessions addressing business model growth, interoperability, and demand for home services. Key industry speakers for CONNECTIONS™-exclusive sessions include:

Greg Baldauf , Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix

, Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix Mark Benson , Head of SmartThings, Samsung SmartThings

, Head of SmartThings, Samsung SmartThings Eugenia Blackstone , CMO, Iris Powered by Generali

, CMO, Iris Powered by Generali Roger Clawson , Director Home Builder Division, SafeStreets USA

, Director Home Builder Division, SafeStreets Jan Dawson , Senior Director, Research & Insights, Vivint

, Senior Director, Research & Insights, Vivint Jesse Fallick , VP, Product, Recurve

, VP, Product, Recurve Preston Grutzmacher , Residential Business Leader, SALTO Systems

, Residential Business Leader, SALTO Systems Morgan Hertel , VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Jerome Howard , COO, Culture Wireless

, COO, Culture Wireless Lon Huber , SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions Duke Energy Corporation

, SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions Duke Energy Corporation Advait Katarki, Manager, Product Line Sales & Business Development - EV Charging & Connected Solutions, Eaton

Abe Kinney , Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com

, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com Rich Korthauer , SVP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric

, SVP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric Kevin Kraus , VP, Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Group

, VP, Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Group Michael Lee , CEO, Octopus Energy

, CEO, Octopus Energy Bob Marshall , Co-Founder & CEO, Whisker Labs

, Co-Founder & CEO, Whisker Labs Geoff Martin , President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink

, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink Nathan Matney , Director, IoT Products, Keurig Dr. Pepper

, Director, IoT Products, Keurig Dr. Pepper Martin Milani , CEO, Sunverge Energy

, CEO, Sunverge Energy Michelle Mindala-Freeman , EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance

, EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance Benjamin Myers , National Sales Manager- RAS, Kwikset

, National Sales Manager- RAS, Kwikset Roel Peeters , Co-Founder and CEO, Roost

, Co-Founder and CEO, Roost Brett Sobol , Head of Strategic Partnerships, Hippo Insurance

, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Hippo Insurance Jonathan Storino , VP, Elexa Consumer Products

, VP, Elexa Consumer Products Kenneth Wacks , President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems

, President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems Paul Wezner , Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley

, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley Stefan Witkamp , Founder, Commercial Director, Athom, maker of Homey

, Founder, Commercial Director, Athom, maker of Homey Donald Young , EVP and COO, ADT

Registration is online, and press passes are available.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 23-25 and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2023. www.connectionsconference.com

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates