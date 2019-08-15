Parks Associates: Free Trials Influence Over Half of OTT Video Service Subscriptions
Future of Video features AT&T VP as Keynote
Aug 15, 2019, 07:52 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research finds that over 50% of US broadband households that subscribed to an OTT video service within the past year indicate that the service trial played a key role in their subscription decision. Parks Associates will host its second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, taking place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California, to examine the factors influencing consumer decisions in their video subscriptions and consumption. The firm announced Tim Gibson, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T, as the first confirmed keynote for the event.
"US viewers have an abundance of options for video entertainment. In addition to traditional pay-TV services, more than 270 OTT services are vying for consumers' attention. Competitors include virtual MVPDs such as Sling TV and Hulu+Live TV, ad-based services such as Pluto TV and Crackle, SVODs including Netflix, and TVODs such as Amazon Prime," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "The consumer's selection and purchasing journey, including trialing and selecting their video service, is multifaceted and varies among consumer groups. At Future of Video, we will explore the service, content, and bundling innovations that enhance the viewer's video entertainment experience and the challenges that the industry will face as it moves to the future."
Parks Associates will host Future of Video with leaders in the entertainment industry, including content creators, distributors, and technology providers for television, film, and streaming media. Early event sponsors include Massive, Caavo, Penthera, and Premion.
- Future role of broadcast TV
- Path ahead for pay TV
- Changing environment for content licensing
- Growing success: TV networks and direct-to-consumer services
- Impact of OTT's original content wars
- How the pay TV experience is evolving in an online world
- Winning back subscribers: Coping with churn in OTT
- Opportunities and challenges for small OTT video services
- Data and decision making in video services
- Making money in ad-supported video services
- Reaching consumers: Sales and marketing for video services
- Offering kid-oriented video services and content
- The impact of connected devices on the video experience
- Connected devices as aggregation platforms
- Evolutions in ad technology
- New approaches to piracy and password sharing
- Rob Caruso, VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix
- Matt Clark, Director, Business Development, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon
- Jim Denney, VP, Product Management, Hulu
- Mary Kay Evans, CMO, Verizon Digital Media Services
- Tim Gibson, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T
- Rob Gelick, EVP & GM, CBS Digital Entertainment, CBS Interactive
- Thomas Hughes, EVP, Lionsgate
- Larry Johnson, Global Director, Media & Entertainment, Oracle
- Colleen Moraghan, SVP, Data Solutions, 605
- Erick Opeka, President, Cinedigm Digital Networks
- Dan Reich, SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International
- Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter
- Matt Smith, Executive Director, Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions
- Elana Sofko, COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- Paul Stathacopoulos, VP, Corporate Strategy, TiVo
- Blake Stuchin, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL
Future of Video will explore the evolution of business models, shifting consumer attitudes regarding video services, and new strategies to impact retention and consumer perceptions. Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.
About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media
Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on these changing markets. www.futureofvideo.us
Contact:
Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
220013@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article