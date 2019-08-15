Parks Associates: Free Trials Influence Over Half of OTT Video Service Subscriptions

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research finds that over 50% of US broadband households that subscribed to an OTT video service within the past year indicate that the service trial played a key role in their subscription decision. Parks Associates will host its second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, taking place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California, to examine the factors influencing consumer decisions in their video subscriptions and consumption. The firm announced Tim Gibson, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T, as the first confirmed keynote for the event.

Parks Associates: Reasons for Subscribing to Subscription OTT Service

"US viewers have an abundance of options for video entertainment. In addition to traditional pay-TV services, more than 270 OTT services are vying for consumers' attention. Competitors include virtual MVPDs such as Sling TV and Hulu+Live TV, ad-based services such as Pluto TV and Crackle, SVODs including Netflix, and TVODs such as Amazon Prime," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "The consumer's selection and purchasing journey, including trialing and selecting their video service, is multifaceted and varies among consumer groups. At Future of Video, we will explore the service, content, and bundling innovations that enhance the viewer's video entertainment experience and the challenges that the industry will face as it moves to the future."

Parks Associates will host Future of Video with leaders in the entertainment industry, including content creators, distributors, and technology providers for television, film, and streaming media. Early event sponsors include Massive, Caavo, Penthera, and Premion.

Topics:

Future role of broadcast TV

Path ahead for pay TV

Changing environment for content licensing

Growing success: TV networks and direct-to-consumer services

Impact of OTT's original content wars

How the pay TV experience is evolving in an online world

Winning back subscribers: Coping with churn in OTT

Opportunities and challenges for small OTT video services

Data and decision making in video services

Making money in ad-supported video services

Reaching consumers: Sales and marketing for video services

Offering kid-oriented video services and content

The impact of connected devices on the video experience

Connected devices as aggregation platforms

Evolutions in ad technology

New approaches to piracy and password sharing

Advisory Board:

Rob Caruso , VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix

, VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix Matt Clark , Director, Business Development, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon

, Director, Business Development, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Jim Denney , VP, Product Management, Hulu

, VP, Product Management, Hulu Mary Kay Evans , CMO, Verizon Digital Media Services

, CMO, Verizon Digital Media Services Tim Gibson , VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T

, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T Rob Gelick , EVP & GM, CBS Digital Entertainment, CBS Interactive

, EVP & GM, CBS Digital Entertainment, CBS Interactive Thomas Hughes , EVP, Lionsgate

, EVP, Lionsgate Larry Johnson , Global Director, Media & Entertainment, Oracle

, Global Director, Media & Entertainment, Oracle Colleen Moraghan , SVP, Data Solutions, 605

, SVP, Data Solutions, 605 Erick Opeka , President, Cinedigm Digital Networks

, President, Cinedigm Digital Networks Dan Reich , SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International

, SVP, Multiplatform Product Strategy & Development, Viacom International Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter

Matt Smith , Executive Director, Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions

, Executive Director, Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions Elana Sofko , COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

, COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Paul Stathacopoulos , VP, Corporate Strategy, TiVo

, VP, Corporate Strategy, TiVo Blake Stuchin , VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL

Future of Video will explore the evolution of business models, shifting consumer attitudes regarding video services, and new strategies to impact retention and consumer perceptions. Parks Associates is accepting submissions to speak. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on these changing markets. www.futureofvideo.us

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

220013@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates