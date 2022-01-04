Parks Associates Highlights Growth of Connected Home Solutions at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022

Two-thirds of US broadband households feel it is impossible to keep their data completely secure

News provided by

Parks Associates

Jan 04, 2022, 08:27 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host leaders from multiple connected home industries tomorrow in Las Vegas for the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies. Session topics will focus on adoption of connected home solutions, including smart home, broadband, home networking, safety and security, connected health, independent living, and emerging home services. CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022 will take place the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404, and is sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.

"The value of connected home technologies has increased significantly for consumers, as these solutions have become integral to work, education, healthcare, energy management, and entertainment," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This value will persist in our daily lives throughout 2022, so this year will feature many new opportunities for investment and to increase consumer confidence. We are pleased to showcase industry leaders this week at CES and present their vision of the future."

Speakers: 
     Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA 
     Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, JCI 
     Jason Elliott, Head, Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia 
     Stephen Eyre, VP, Partner Community, Calix 
     Samantha Fein, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung SmartThings 
     Jonathan Freeland, VP & GM, Cox Homelife 
     Scott Harkins, VP, Sales and Marketing, Resideo 
     Michael Ham, President, RePure 
     Kabir Maiga, Co-Founder, PassiveBolt 
     Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume 
     Cristina Martinho, VP, Performance Marketing, Minim, Inc. 
     Blake Miller, CEO, Homebase.ai 
     Sean T Miller, CEO, Griot 
     Dave Mayne, Senior VP Product and Marketing, Alula 
     Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IOT 
     Ann Marie Olivo, Marketing Director, North America, Tuya Smart  
     Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems 
     Rick Plummer, Director, Home Services, CenterPoint Energy 
     Bethany Schoengarth, Marketing Director, Healium XR 
     Paul Williams, VP of Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company 
     Oz Yildirim, EVP & General Manager of North America, Airties 
     Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

Sessions:
     Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi 
     State of the Smart Home 
     MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech 
     Home Security Redefined 
     Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues 
     Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers 
     Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships

CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities, on January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Request a pass to the reception.

To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2022, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http://www.connectionssummit.com

Contact:
Rosimely Ulpino
Parks Associates
972.996.0233
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: Ten Percent of US Broadband Households own a...

Parks Associates Announces its Annual List of 250+ Top Leaders in ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics