Parks Associates Highlights Growth of Connected Home Solutions at CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host leaders from multiple connected home industries tomorrow in Las Vegas for the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies. Session topics will focus on adoption of connected home solutions, including smart home, broadband, home networking, safety and security, connected health, independent living, and emerging home services. CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022 will take place the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404, and is sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.

"The value of connected home technologies has increased significantly for consumers, as these solutions have become integral to work, education, healthcare, energy management, and entertainment," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This value will persist in our daily lives throughout 2022, so this year will feature many new opportunities for investment and to increase consumer confidence. We are pleased to showcase industry leaders this week at CES and present their vision of the future."

Speakers:

Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA

Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, JCI

Jason Elliott, Head, Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia

Stephen Eyre, VP, Partner Community, Calix

Samantha Fein, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung SmartThings

Jonathan Freeland, VP & GM, Cox Homelife

Scott Harkins, VP, Sales and Marketing, Resideo

Michael Ham, President, RePure

Kabir Maiga, Co-Founder, PassiveBolt

Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume

Cristina Martinho, VP, Performance Marketing, Minim, Inc.

Blake Miller, CEO, Homebase.ai

Sean T Miller, CEO, Griot

Dave Mayne, Senior VP Product and Marketing, Alula

Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IOT

Ann Marie Olivo, Marketing Director, North America, Tuya Smart

Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems

Rick Plummer, Director, Home Services, CenterPoint Energy

Bethany Schoengarth, Marketing Director, Healium XR

Paul Williams, VP of Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company

Oz Yildirim, EVP & General Manager of North America, Airties

Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

Sessions:

Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi

State of the Smart Home

MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech

Home Security Redefined

Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues

Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers

Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships

CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities, on January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Request a pass to the reception.

To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2022, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http://www.connectionssummit.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

