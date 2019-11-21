Parks Associates: Households with Smart Home Devices Own an Average of Six Devices

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates shows US broadband households that adopt smart home solutions own an average of six devices. As many of these products come from different verticals, the need for solutions that deliver a unified and engaging consumer experience intensifies as smart home households acquire more devices. The international research firm will explore opportunities emerging from this growing need at the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies, January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

The session "Smart Home Platforms: Creating New Experiences" features the following speakers:

Derrick Dicoi , VP Strategy and Product Management, Comcast Cable

, VP Strategy and Product Management, Comcast Cable Anne Ferguson , Vice President, Marketing, Alarm.com

, Vice President, Marketing, Alarm.com Amber Kappa , Vice President of Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

"We believe that the future of the smart home will depend on solutions that simplify consumers lives and keep the entire home, both digital and physical, secure," said Derrick Dicoi, VP, strategy and product management, Comcast Cable. "With heightened consumer awareness around privacy, convergence between digital and physical security, in a way that does not overburden consumers, will be key in 2020."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features multiple sessions examining mass-market business strategies, partnership opportunities, next-gen home services, energy management solutions, and smart home platforms, concluding with a networking reception. CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, ARM, Cirrent, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, Trusource Networks, and MMB Networks.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes six executive sessions, two special presentations, and a networking reception on January 7, the opening day of CES.

For more information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Sherrelle Lewis at 229724@email4pr.com.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The executive event features one day of panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models.

The 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 7 during CES, which runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

