Parks Associates: Interest in a Home Network Monitoring Service Jumps by More Than 60% from 2021 to 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research from 2Q 2021 finds 42% of US broadband households are very interested in a network monitoring service that proactively identifies and resolves network issues, up from 22% in 2021. This spike in interest comes as households report more tech problems with their Wi-Fi connections and devices in the home. The research firm, in partnership with Calix, is hosting the industry webinar "Managed Wi-Fi: Disruptive Potential for Support and Services" on Thursday, November 4, at 1 pm CT US (2 pm ET) to address consumer network challenges and service provider strategies to help resolve these issues

Interest in Add-On Network Services

"Many households are straining the up and down limits of their current broadband connections, with more people working at home, with OTT services streaming to multiple screens, and with more smart home devices connected to the home network," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "In the webinar, we will explore strategies to manage the Wi-Fi network in the home to ensure consumers get the best experience out of their technology."

In this webinar, industry experts discuss the current challenges in the home as the broadband signal gets split among smart home, video streaming, work at home, and home schooling uses.

Webinar speakers:

Greg Owens , Senior Director, Product Marketing, Calix

, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Tejas Shah , Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Information Officer, Arlo Technologies, Inc.

, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Information Officer, Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates

All media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/calix-nov2021. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving consumers and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, executive networking experiences, and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

