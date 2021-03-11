Parks Associates Introduces Consumer Insights Dashboards to Track Adoption and Usage of Connected Home Products and Services

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced Consumer Insights Dashboards, new services that track adoption, demand, and market changes for smart home, security, consumer electronics, broadband, and video services. Consumer Insights Dashboards provide an ongoing view of each market, with quarterly or biannual deliverables that provide industry benchmarks and consumer trending data on ownership, purchase intentions, and sales channels that reveal early trends and emerging revenue opportunities.

Parks Associates: Average Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Smart Home Dashboard, published this week, reveals that 25% of US broadband households bought at least one smart home device in the past 12 months and households with at least one smart home device now own on average more than seven devices. Product categories include smart thermostats, smart appliances, network cameras, video doorbells, smart smoke/CO detectors, smart door locks, smart garage door openers, and smart lighting products, among others.

"More than one-half of US broadband households report that they value technology more now than before the COVID-19 crisis," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research Parks Associates. "This new service provides companies with actionable data on the adoption, purchase intentions, and trends for key solution categories. We are excited to bring this valuable trending data and insights to the market."

Parks Associates' Consumer Insights Dashboards leverage the firm's quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households for the five topics:

Smart Home Dashboard

This dashboard tracks adoption, purchases, and demand across various smart home product categories, as well as insights on purchase channels, net promoter scores, and home control platform use.

Video Services Dashboard

This dashboard tracks the dynamic and constantly changing video services market, including consumer adoption of OTT video, traditional pay-TV, and online pay-TV services.

Home Services Dashboard

This dashboard tracks consumer adoption of home services such as home internet, pay-TV, and mobile services. It measures churn rates, purchase intentions, and perceptions of bundled services.

Consumer Electronics Dashboard

This dashboard tracks adoption, purchases, and demand across various consumer electronics product categories. Product categories include computers, mobile devices, home networking equipment, streaming and video equipment, audio equipment, wearable devices, and gaming.

Residential Security Dashboard

This dashboard tracks adoption of systems and monitoring services, self- and pro-installation, the adoption of interactive services and home controls, and consumer purchase data.

For information about Parks Associates' Consumer Insights Dashboards, contact [email protected].

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

