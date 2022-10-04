Parks Associates: More Than 14 Million US Internet Households Have Used an Independent Living Solution

Connected Health Summit brings together industry leaders to discuss key trends in senior and caregiver market

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates reports more than 14 million US internet households have used an independent living solution, such as PERS, medical alert systems, or a smart home solution. Further, 54% of US internet households now have a connected health device and are looking for new technology solutions that are integrated and focus on communication, fall detection, and safety notifications especially around fire, water, and gas detections.

Parks Associates: Family Caregiver Reported Adoption of Independent Living Solutions Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates will share research from its quarterly survey work of 10,000 internet households on October 6 during "Seniors and Caretakers: Living Independently," the next session in the firm's 9th annual Connected Health Summit. The conference is sponsored by leading industry players ADT Medical Alert, Alarm.com, EarlySense, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, Becklar, and Independa.

Healthcare services can be extended by existing providers in the home, like home security. The session's fireside chat features Andy Droney, Sr. Director ADT Health and Innovation Programs, ADT, will address the role of PERS and the changes in the market over time.

"The ideal connected home will not only make life safer and healthier for the senior, but also less stressful for the caregiver. In the connected health industry, we need to reimagine the role that smart home devices, security devices, and other in-home devices play for those wishing to age in place and provide solutions that are insightful, interoperable, and preventative," said Andy Droney, Senior Director of Health and Innovation Programs at ADT.

The two interactive panels feature the following industry leaders:

Tim Balz , CEO, Kalogon

, CEO, Adam Greene , CEO and Founder, Klaatch

, CEO and Founder, Shannon Guzman , Director, Housing and Livable Communities and Enterprise Housing Deputy, AARP

, Director, Housing and Livable Communities and Enterprise Housing Deputy, David Lafferty , CIO, RiverWoods Group

, CIO, Ed Leer , SVP of Business Development, VeeOne Health

, SVP of Business Development, Dr. Constantinos (Taki) Michaelidis , Medical Director, Hospital at Home, UMass Memorial Health

, Medical Director, Hospital at Home, Brandon Neustadter , VP, Sales, Kami Vision

, VP, Sales, Deidre Rolli , BS, RN, Nurse Manager, UMass Memorial Health

, BS, RN, Nurse Manager, Michael Skaff , CIO, Jewish Senior Living Group

, CIO, Dr. Chris Stark , Chief Clinical Officer, Landmark Health

, Chief Clinical Officer, Fereydoun Taslimi , CEO, SensorsCall

"Ninety-one percent of pressure injuries are considered preventable, yet they kill more people each year than colon, breast, or prostate cancer," said Tim Balz, CEO, Kalogon. "Many individuals who utilize wheelchairs are using subpar products that only somewhat address their medical needs and often neglecting things like caretakers and personal wants and needs. With our Orbiter Smart Cushion, we are redefining the standard of care for wheelchair technology to help prevent injury and give wheelchair users the freedom to do what they love."

"Identifying health inequities in a vulnerable population can only be determined with healthcare providers in the home. The holistic approach that Hospital at Home achieves has brought a deeper satisfaction to our patients as well as our nurses," said Deidre Rolli, BS, RN, Nurse Manager, UMass Memorial Health.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, more than anything else, showed the vulnerabilities and shortcomings in health systems worldwide and emphasized the critical role technology plays as the solution. In the future, advances in sensor technology coupled with edge AI will bring possibilities in healthcare that were unthinkable before," said Fereydoun Taslimi, CEO, SensorsCall.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected] .

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation , hosted by research firm Parks Associates, is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates