Parks Associates: More Than 20 Million US Broadband Households Do Not Plan to Buy a Smart Home Device Due to Perceived High Prices

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds the top three inhibitors to smart home adoption are perceived high prices, lack of a clear value proposition, and data/privacy concerns. Among the 44% of US broadband households that do not intend to buy a smart home device, representing 46.7 million households, 44% (20.5 million households) perceive these devices are too expensive; 38% (17.7 million households) don't see the benefit of these devices; and 35% (16.3 million) have data and privacy concerns. Parks Associates will share ownership and usage trends of smart home, security, connected health, and home automation solutions at the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place virtually January 14, in partnership with CES® 2021.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Airties, and Plume, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. Parks Associates analysts and industry executives will explore the impact as expanding work, school, and entertainment use cases increase demand on smart home functions and capabilities. Speakers also discuss new consumer behaviors in DIY and opportunities emerging as households adopt and integrate multiple connected devices.

Session Topics

Smart Home Platforms: Simplifying the Consumer Experience

Home Services: Maximizing Value of Connectivity

Home Security Growth: DIY and Pro Channels

Consumer-centric Healthcare: Independent Living and Smart Home

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumer Interests

Value-added Services: Supporting the Home Network

