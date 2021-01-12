Parks Associates: More Than 20 Million US Broadband Households Do Not Plan to Buy a Smart Home Device Due to Perceived High Prices
DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates finds the top three inhibitors to smart home adoption are perceived high prices, lack of a clear value proposition, and data/privacy concerns. Among the 44% of US broadband households that do not intend to buy a smart home device, representing 46.7 million households, 44% (20.5 million households) perceive these devices are too expensive; 38% (17.7 million households) don't see the benefit of these devices; and 35% (16.3 million) have data and privacy concerns. Parks Associates will share ownership and usage trends of smart home, security, connected health, and home automation solutions at the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, taking place virtually January 14, in partnership with CES® 2021.
CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Airties, and Plume, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. Parks Associates analysts and industry executives will explore the impact as expanding work, school, and entertainment use cases increase demand on smart home functions and capabilities. Speakers also discuss new consumer behaviors in DIY and opportunities emerging as households adopt and integrate multiple connected devices.
Keynote
- Jake Alamat, VP and GM, IoT Home and Consumer Products, Silicon Labs
- Paula Al-Soufi, Director, Solution Offering, F-Secure
- Mark Owen Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America
- Andy Droney, Sr. Director ADT Health & Innovation Programs, ADT
- Brian Ewing, VP, Sales, Notion, a Comcast Company
- Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates
- Nicole Hayward, CMO, Minim
- Adam Hotchkiss, Co-founder & VP Product, Plume
- Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health
- Min Kang, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security
- Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates
- Aleem Lakhani, EVP, Specialty Risk USA, Amtrust North America
- Brett Lasher, Executive Director, New Growth & Development, Cox
- Josh Locke, VP, Essence USA
- Tajinder Manku, Co-Founder and CEO, Cognitive Systems Corp.
- Sean Miller, President, PointCentral
- Sharon Mirsky, Co-Founder and COO, Firedome
- Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates
- Sce Pike, CEO and Founder, IOTAS
- Jorey Ramer, Founder and CEO, Super
- Brad Ree, CTO, ioXt Alliance
- Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates
- Rob Schneider, SVP, Commercial Operations, OMRON Healthcare
- Raya Sevilla, SVP Information Technology, ADT
- Tejas Shah, SVP Product and Chief Information Officer, Arlo Technologies, Inc.
- Sumati Stewart, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Yonomi
- Sunil Vulli, CTO, Medical Guardian
- Matt Wolf, Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe
- Oz Yildirim, EVP and GM Americas Business Unit, Airties
- Smart Home Platforms: Simplifying the Consumer Experience
- Home Services: Maximizing Value of Connectivity
- Home Security Growth: DIY and Pro Channels
- Consumer-centric Healthcare: Independent Living and Smart Home
- Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumer Interests
- Value-added Services: Supporting the Home Network
