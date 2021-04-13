Parks Associates: More Than 40% of US Broadband Households with Wi-Fi Home Networks Report Problems, Including Coverage Gaps, Slow Speeds, and Connectivity Issues

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting the industry webinar " Smart Product Strategies in Europe: Choosing Communication Protocols ," sponsored by ULE Alliance, on April 13 at 8 am CT US / 13:00 GMT. The virtual webinar addresses the importance of communication protocol strategies for smart home product adoption in the European market, especially as Wi-Fi usage expands and households adopt multiple smart home and connected device brands.

"Our research shows consumers are not so much brand-focused as they are focused on interoperability and reliability," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "More than 50% of smart home purchase intenders in the US look for products that are compatible with their existing products. Communication protocols have a key role in ensuring household devices do not become brand islands but instead can extend capabilities across platforms."

As new protocols and interoperability frameworks enter the market and compete for adoption, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and smart home service providers must decide which protocols or alternative technologies best enable the expansion and reliability of their product and service capabilities.

"Since the pandemic, the need for reliable standards in the home is greater than ever. Telco operators report an increase of 50% in landline calls; in many places the broadband infrastructure is at its limits. It is essential to offload Wi-Fi with tasks that other technologies like DECT and ULE can perform for the connected and smart homes," said Avi Barel, Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance.

In this webinar, top solutions providers from across Europe join Parks Associates analysts to discuss how communication protocols impact the user experience. Speakers include:

Avi Barel , Director, Business Development, ULE Alliance

, Director, Business Development, Jean Claude Bennoun , Business Development Consultant, Crow Electronic Engineering Ltd

, Business Development Consultant, Guillaume Cayatte , Lead IoT & Smarthome Product Marketing, Orange

, Lead IoT & Smarthome Product Marketing, Tali Chen , Chief Business Officer, DSP Group

, Chief Business Officer, Gerhard Gillen , Senior Manager Strategic Sales, Gigaset Communications

, Senior Manager Strategic Sales, Ulrich Grote , ULE Alliance Chairman of the Board, ULE Alliance

, ULE Alliance Chairman of the Board, Jennifer Kent , Vice President, Research, Parks Associates

For more information and to register and download the presentation, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/ule-apr2021. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

