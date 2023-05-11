Parks Associates: More than 60% of Households Planning to Buy a Smart Watch or Fitness Tracker Are Willing to Pay More for Health Related Wearable Features

Parks Associates' tenth annual Connected Health Summit addresses consumer choice and role of tech in future of healthcare care

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will bring together industry tech leaders May 23-25 for its tenth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation to address the role of advanced tech in the future of healthcare. The research firm recently released new consumer data showing that over 60% of smart watch / fitness tracker intenders report a willingness to pay more for a wearable with health-related features such as daily tracking on stress levels, measuring and sharing blood pressure data, and detecting blood oxygen levels.

Parks Associates: Willingness to pay for health related wearable features among households planning to buy a smart watch or fitness tracker

Connected Health Summit is co-located with CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference at the at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Sessions will address investments in digital health and security solutions, new choices in care, and new value provided through data integration. Connected Health Summit is sponsored by Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Calix, Lifeguard Health, Origin, and Independa.

"Companies are increasingly offering not just primary care but integrative care with the virtual experience at its core," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This includes chronic condition management, mental health, dermatology, and specialist referrals and visits, which creates more service options for providers and more choice for consumers. There is so much to learn as healthcare transforms; connectivity is providing exponential value in so many ways."

The event features speakers from the financial, healthcare, broadband, home security, and software markets. Keynote speakers for Connected Health Summit and the co-located CONNECTIONS Conference:

Christopher Berke , Director, Offer Management, Digital Healthcare, Eaton

, Director, Offer Management, Digital Healthcare, Eaton Steve Chazin , VP, Products, Alarm.com

, VP, Products, Alarm.com Anthony Dohrmann , Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver - ECG

, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver - ECG Sarah King , Chief Client Officer, Optum

, Chief Client Officer, Optum Girish Naganathan , CTO, EVP, Dexcom

, CTO, EVP, Dexcom David Puckett , VP, Global Devices Product Strategy, Comcast

Key industry speakers at Connected Health Summit:

Rey Colon , CEO, Lyric Health

, CEO, Lyric Health Gregory Couvreur , Founder and Managing Principal, Mighty Acorns Capital

, Founder and Managing Principal, Mighty Acorns Capital Peter Giacalone , President, Giacalone Associates

, President, Giacalone Associates Michael Gorton , CEO & Founder, Recuro Health

, CEO & Founder, Recuro Health Nancy Green , Founder & Principal Strategy Consultant, The SAA Group, LLC

, Founder & Principal Strategy Consultant, The SAA Group, LLC Logan Harper , Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator, Boston Children's Hospital

, Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator, Boston Children's Hospital Daniel Herscovici , Partner, Edison Partners

, Partner, Edison Partners Jeffrey Lewis , Population Health Strategist, NextGen Executive Consultants LLC

, Population Health Strategist, NextGen Executive Consultants LLC Justin McKinney , CEO & Co-Founder, IVANI

, CEO & Co-Founder, IVANI Michael Meyers , Executive Partner, Ethos Capital

, Executive Partner, Ethos Capital Tony Nicolaidis , Chief Commercial Officer, Origin Wireless AI

, Chief Commercial Officer, Origin Wireless AI Lars Oleson , CEO, Xailient

, CEO, Xailient Caleb Parker , Chief Commercial Officer, Angle Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Meera Ravindranathan , Medical Director, OncoHealth

, Medical Director, OncoHealth David Sym-Smith , Partner, Mobility Ventures

, Partner, Mobility Ventures Sonny Tai , CEO, Actuate

, CEO, Actuate Dr. Brad Younggren , Chief Medical Officer and President of Care Innovation, 98point6 Technologies

Press passes are available. To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation

Connected Health Summit is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. In its tenth year, Connected Health Summit brings senior industry leaders together from all aspects of the consumer experience ecosystems to provide insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions.

The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions in the caregiving and senior markets and the wellness markets. This includes smart home platforms, on-demand services, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers and to meet demand for independent living, chronic care management, remote access, and wellness and fitness solutions. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

