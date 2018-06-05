Parks Associates: Nearly 75% of Consumers Planning to Buy Smart Home Devices Value Interoperability with Other Products in Their Home

DALLAS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry research report from international firm Parks Associates shows nearly 75% of the consumers planning to buy a smart home device consider it important for their purchase to work with other products in their home. Interoperability and the Internet of Things reports this demand for interoperability is stronger than brand loyalty, as less than 60% of smart home shoppers consider it important that their future purchases be the same brand as their current products.

Parks Associates: Important Factors to Purchase Decision

"Consumer adoption of smart home products is driving expectations that devices work together seamlessly," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "Consumers are buying outside of a single brand's ecosystem, so they are demanding product interoperability, with popular 'hero' devices like smart speakers and smart thermostats carrying the most importance."

Interoperability and the Internet of Things also reveals Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Works with Nest lead in a virtual tie as the platforms most used by consumers to control smart home products. According to the report, 22-23% of U.S. broadband households that own smart home devices use each of these platforms.

Among smart home purchase intenders, Amazon Echo garners the greatest share who are familiar with the platform and value its integration with other products. Thirty-four percent of smart home purchase intenders familiar with these platforms rate integration with Amazon Echo as important while 26% of purchase intenders find interoperability with Google Home important.

Additional research from the report shows:

32% of U.S. broadband households own at least one connected device, and 50% of households intend to purchase a smart home device in the next year.

Over 33% of consumers use only individual apps for discrete devices and do not have an app that controls multiple products.

25% of smart home device owners can control all or some of their smart devices through their home security app.

Interoperability and the Internet of Things examines the importance of interoperability and provides an analysis of the communication stack, technologies, and ecosystems in the smart home industry. It provides an updated analysis on the role of interoperability in generating success for the smart home industry and how companies can stay competitive with differentiated products while still offering robust interoperability across all devices.

For more information about Parks Associates' research, contact sales@parksassociates.com. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, and Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. http://www.parksassociates.com

Julia Homier

Parks Associates

972.996.0214

196627@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-nearly-75-of-consumers-planning-to-buy-smart-home-devices-value-interoperability-with-other-products-in-their-home-300659904.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

