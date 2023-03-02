Parks Associates: Nearly Half of DIY Security Systems Owners Purchase Their Systems Online Versus Just Under a Quarter of Pro-install System Owners

DIY customers show higher interest in add-on services than do security customers with a professionally installed system

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates released new research today, available to purchase online, showing nearly half of DIY security systems owners purchase their systems online versus just under a quarter of pro-install system owners. The new study, Home Security User Experience: Pro vs. DIY Installation, tracks the purchase journey for security system owners and quantifies the impact of pro-install versus DIY in owners' experiences.

Parks Associates: Preferred Installation Methodology for Future Security System by Generation

"Consumers want choice, especially when it comes to the sales channel, so traditional security players must adapt, separating the sales approach from the installation method," said Chris White, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "There is still demand for professional installation options, as well as upsell opportunities for value-added services such as energy management and data security, but security players have to sell online in order to capture a new generation of buyers."

The study of 10,000 US internet households investigates purchase trends and triggers for security ownership and identifies key differences among security system users.

"DIY system owners do not want to deal with company representatives and want the convenience of transparent pricing online," White said.

This research helps understand the unique demographic profiles of DIY and pro-installation security system buyers, what devices are acquired at purchase, and what are the most impactful triggers in the decision to get security services.

