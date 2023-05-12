Parks Associates: Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for Home Service Providers Drop at Year-End 2022

May 12, 2023, 07:53 ET
27th annual CONNECTIONS, co-located with Connected Health Summit, in Texas, May 23-25, addresses growth of home technologies and new demands from consumers
DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research on NPS (Net Promoter Scores) shows the scores for all service providers dropped at year-end 2022, including mobile, traditional pay-TV, streaming pay-TV, home internet, and home security services. Parks Associates will bring together hundreds of tech executives at its 27th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco Hotel, Featuring keynotes from Samsung SmartThings, Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Duke Energy, Comcast, and Kenmore and Brands.
"We can't wait to bring the industry together again this year," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We are in a midst of a great transformation, and the role of tech cannot be overstated."
Sponsors include Calix, Cox Communities, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Origin, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cooktop Safety, iolo, Kwikset, Schneider Electric, Tuya, Xailient, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Nimbio, and Becklar.
- Shankar Achanta, VP, Products, Sunnova
- Dean Avgiris, Executive Director - Xfinity Home, Comcast
- Greg Baldauf, Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix
- Eugenia Blackstone, Chief Marketing Officer, Iris Powered by Generali
- Jean Anne Booth, CEO, UnaliWear
- Roger Clawson, Director Home Builder Division, SafeStreets USA
- Jim Conti, VP, Sales and Marketing, Nimbio
- Gregory Couvreur, Founder and Managing Principal, Mighty Acorns Capital
- Michael Crane, VP Global Business Development, Imprint Energy
- Colin Cureton, Senior Director of IoT Home & Life Ecosystems & Marketing, Silicon Labs
- Jan Dawson, Senior Director, Research & Insights, Vivint
- Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls
- Brooke Ellison, VP, Technology and Innovation, United Spinal Association
- Steve Elliston, President, Elliston Systems & Design
- Aaron Emigh, CEO and Co-Founder, Brilliant
- Jesse Fallick, VP, Product, Recurve
- Nathanial Findlay, CEO, Lifeguard Health
- Ross Garrett, Chief Product Officer, CamerEye
- Peter Giacalone, President, Giacalone Associates
- Wade Gibson, Chief Sales & Customer Acquisition Officer, Brinks Home
- Geordie Hagerman, EVP Commercialization, Cognitive Systems
- Mason Hall, Head, Connected Products, Moen
- Daniel Herscovici, Partner, Edison Partners
- Jerome Howard, Chief Operating Officer, Culture Wireless
- Kevin Jameson, Volunteer President | Founder, Dementia Society of America
- Advait Katarki, Manager, Product Line Sales & Business Development - EV Charging & Connected Solutions, Eaton
- Abe Kinney, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com
- Rich Korthauer, SVP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric
- Kevin Kraus, VP Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Group
- Michael Lee, CEO, Octopus Energy
- Bob Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO, Whisker Labs
- Geoff Martin, President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink
- Nathan Matney, Director, IoT Products, Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Teddy Meyer, VP of Marketing & Customer Experience, GreenMarbles
- Michael Meyers, Executive Partner, Ethos Capital
- Martin Milani, CEO, Sunverge Energy
- Michelle Mindala-Freeman, EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance
- Greg Mora, Executive Director, Johnson Controls
- Lainie Muller, Senior Director, Business Development, Health & Wellness, Alarm.com
- Bruce Mungiguerra, CEO, Riverbend Sandler Pools
- Benjamin Myers, National Sales Manager- RAS, Kwikset
- Sumit Nagpal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Cherish Health
- Tony Nicolaidis, Chief Commercial Officer, Origin Wireless AI
- Lars Oleson, CEO, Xailient
- Laurie Orlov, Industry Analyst, Aging and Health Technology Watch
- Roel Peeters, Co-Founder and CEO, Roost
- Keith Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety
- Jeff Rogers, VP, Sales and Marketing, Sensory
- Andreas Rudyk, CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Group
- Kian Saneii, Founder and CEO, Independa
- Rob Shema, Director, Business Development, AltaFiber
- Brett Sobol, Head, Strategic Partnerships, Hippo Insurance
- Jonathan Storino, VP, Elexa Consumer Products
- David Sym-Smith, Partner, Mobility Ventures
- Sonny Tai, CEO, Actuate
- Tyler Tribe, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Becklar
- Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems
- Gene Wang, Chairman, Care Daily
- Chris Weltzien, SVP Business Development, iolo
- Paul Wezner, Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley
- Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America
- Brock Winzeler, President, Freeus, A Becklar Company
- Stefan Witkamp, Founder, Commercial Director, Athom, maker of Homey
- Jing Xue, Senior Director, Product Management, Wyze Labs
- Donald Young, EVP, COO, ADT
- Maggie Zieba, VP, Safety and Security Services, Resideo
Registration is online, and press passes are available.
About CONNECTIONS™
CONNECTIONS™ focuses on consumer adoption and technology markets for smart home, security, connected health, energy, and automation. www.connectionsconference.com.
Contact:
Rosey Sera
Parks Associates
972-996-0233
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article