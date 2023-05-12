Parks Associates: Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for Home Service Providers Drop at Year-End 2022

27th annual CONNECTIONS, co-located with Connected Health Summit, in Texas, May 23-25, addresses growth of home technologies and new demands from consumers

DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research on NPS (Net Promoter Scores) shows the scores for all service providers dropped at year-end 2022, including mobile, traditional pay-TV, streaming pay-TV, home internet, and home security services. Parks Associates will bring together hundreds of tech executives at its 27th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference May 23-25 at the Omni Frisco Hotel, Featuring keynotes from Samsung SmartThings, Electronic Caregiver, Rapid Response Monitoring, Duke Energy, Comcast, and Kenmore and Brands.

Parks Associates: Net Promote Scores by Sector

"We can't wait to bring the industry together again this year," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We are in a midst of a great transformation, and the role of tech cannot be overstated."

Sponsors include Calix, Cox Communities, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Origin, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cooktop Safety, iolo, Kwikset, Schneider Electric, Tuya, Xailient, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Nimbio, and Becklar.

Speakers:

Shankar Achanta, VP, Products, Sunnova

Dean Avgiris , Executive Director - Xfinity Home, Comcast

Greg Baldauf , Director, Revenue Edge SmartLife Partnerships, Calix

Eugenia Blackstone , Chief Marketing Officer, Iris Powered by Generali

Jean Anne Booth , CEO, UnaliWear

Roger Clawson , Director Home Builder Division, SafeStreets USA

Jim Conti , VP, Sales and Marketing, Nimbio

Gregory Couvreur , Founder and Managing Principal, Mighty Acorns Capital

Michael Crane , VP Global Business Development, Imprint Energy

Colin Cureton , Senior Director of IoT Home & Life Ecosystems & Marketing, Silicon Labs

Jan Dawson , Senior Director, Research & Insights, Vivint

Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

Brooke Ellison , VP, Technology and Innovation, United Spinal Association

Steve Elliston , President, Elliston Systems & Design

Aaron Emigh , CEO and Co-Founder, Brilliant

Jesse Fallick , VP, Product, Recurve

Nathanial Findlay , CEO, Lifeguard Health

Ross Garrett , Chief Product Officer, CamerEye

Peter Giacalone , President, Giacalone Associates

Wade Gibson , Chief Sales & Customer Acquisition Officer, Brinks Home

, Chief Sales & Customer Acquisition Officer, Brinks Home Geordie Hagerman, EVP Commercialization, Cognitive Systems

Mason Hall , Head, Connected Products, Moen

Daniel Herscovici , Partner, Edison Partners

Jerome Howard , Chief Operating Officer, Culture Wireless

Kevin Jameson , Volunteer President | Founder, Dementia Society of America

, Volunteer President | Founder, Dementia Society of America Advait Katarki, Manager, Product Line Sales & Business Development - EV Charging & Connected Solutions, Eaton

Abe Kinney , Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com

Rich Korthauer , SVP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric

Kevin Kraus , VP Global Programs and Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY Group

Michael Lee , CEO, Octopus Energy

Bob Marshall , Co-Founder & CEO, Whisker Labs

Geoff Martin , President & Co-Founder, vipHomeLink

Nathan Matney , Director, IoT Products, Keurig Dr. Pepper

Teddy Meyer , VP of Marketing & Customer Experience, GreenMarbles

Michael Meyers , Executive Partner, Ethos Capital

Martin Milani , CEO, Sunverge Energy

Michelle Mindala-Freeman , EVP, Connectivity Standards Alliance

Greg Mora , Executive Director, Johnson Controls

Lainie Muller , Senior Director, Business Development, Health & Wellness, Alarm.com

Bruce Mungiguerra , CEO, Riverbend Sandler Pools

Benjamin Myers , National Sales Manager- RAS, Kwikset

Sumit Nagpal , Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Cherish Health

Tony Nicolaidis , Chief Commercial Officer, Origin Wireless AI

Lars Oleson , CEO, Xailient

Laurie Orlov , Industry Analyst, Aging and Health Technology Watch

Roel Peeters , Co-Founder and CEO, Roost

Keith Puckett , Founder and CEO, Ubiety

Jeff Rogers , VP, Sales and Marketing, Sensory

Andreas Rudyk , CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Group

, CEO, Smartfrog & Canary Group Kian Saneii, Founder and CEO, Independa

Rob Shema, Director, Business Development, AltaFiber

Brett Sobol , Head, Strategic Partnerships, Hippo Insurance

Jonathan Storino , VP, Elexa Consumer Products

David Sym-Smith , Partner, Mobility Ventures

Sonny Tai , CEO, Actuate

Tyler Tribe , Chief Technology and Product Officer, Becklar

Kenneth Wacks , President, Home, Building, and Utility Systems

Gene Wang , Chairman, Care Daily

Chris Weltzien , SVP Business Development, iolo

Paul Wezner , Chief Product and Customer Officer, Powerley

Paul Williams , Chief Product Officer, Nice North America

Brock Winzeler , President, Freeus, A Becklar Company

Stefan Witkamp , Founder, Commercial Director, Athom, maker of Homey

Jing Xue , Senior Director, Product Management, Wyze Labs

Donald Young , EVP, COO, ADT

, EVP, COO, ADT Maggie Zieba , VP, Safety and Security Services, Resideo

Registration is online, and press passes are available.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ focuses on consumer adoption and technology markets for smart home, security, connected health, energy, and automation. www.connectionsconference.com.

