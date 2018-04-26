Parks Associates: Only 8% of Consumers 75 and Older Report That They Own a Safety/Panic Button

DALLAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates connected health research reports in U.S. broadband households, only 8% of heads of household 75 or older own a safety/panic button. The research firm will host the fifth-annual Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, August 28-30 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, to examine strategies to expand adoption of smart home solutions that benefit independent living and improved wellness. The conference features keynotes from Deborah DiSanzo, General Manager, IBM Watson, and Christopher Weber, General Manager of Uber Health, Uber.

"Almost one-third of heads of household ages 40-64 reported interest in a service that alerts family members if they are in an emergency," said Jennifer Kent, Director, Research Quality & Product Development, Parks Associates. "These solutions are an important first step to enable independent living, and consumers definitely want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. By partnering with smart home solution providers, the health industry can develop solutions that are more attractive than traditional safety/panic buttons, with greater functionality. They can create smarter solutions that can expand the market."

Additional Parks Associates health data:

For family caregivers, emergency alerts, location tracking, and warnings of dangerous conditions are the top-three home living features.

Over 60% of respondents with chronic conditions believe that at least one of the following forms of tools/support could help them better manage their condition: rewards, financial incentives, and health monitoring devices.

The 2018 Advisory Board for Connected Health Summit includes executives from Best Buy; Care Innovations, an Intel company; Comcast; GreatCall; Life365; MDLive, Inc.; Mosaic Growth Partners; Omron Healthcare, Inc.; Orbita; Providence St. Joseph Health; and Walmart.

Early Event Sponsors include Rapid Response Monitoring, Alarm.com, MDLive, and Personal Connected Health Alliance.

Parks Associates is accepting submissions for speakers for Connected Health Summit until June 1. Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For more information, visit www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers analyzes the role of innovative connected health solutions in driving changes in consumer behaviors as well as healthcare systems, insurers, and hospital networks. The event focuses on four areas of consumer health, which require active consumer participation to be successful: remote health monitoring for accountable care, consumer-centric wellness and fitness solutions, independent living technologies and services, and innovative convenience care models.

The Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers will take place August 28-30, 2018, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

