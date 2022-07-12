Parks Associates: OTT Service-Stacking at an All-Time High, with 50% of US Internet Households Subscribing to Four or More OTT Video Services

Future of Video in-person sessions return to address the latest trends and market developments in the online video services space

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, CA. The research firm's landmark OTT Video Market Tracker service recently reported service-stacking is at an all-time high in the US. Parks Associates' quarterly survey of 10,000 US internet households finds 50% reported subscribing to four or more OTT services in 1Q 2022, with nearly one-fourth having nine or more services.

Parks Associates: Number of OTT Subscription Services - 8 Year Trend

Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, Firstlight Media, FPT Software, Symphony MediaAI, Comcast Technology Solutions, and Metrological, brings together industry leaders from the entertainment industry, including content creators, distributors, and technology providers for television, film, and streaming media. Thought leaders will share insights on new trends in video and connected entertainment through visionary presentations, interactive panel discussions, and analyst insights.

"Service-stacking in the US continues, but there will be a saturation point where households will no longer be willing to add another service and may look to trim back on their number of subscriptions," said Eric Sorensen, Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "Service providers are anticipating this and looking to expand worldwide with content and coverage to boost their global offerings. This global push led to a bidding war for the exclusive streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket event, where Mumbai-based Viacom 18 beat out Disney. All providers are looking for new avenues to expand their global appeal."

The agenda features the following sessions:

Mon, Dec. 12 OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption | Parks Associates Pre-Show Workshop

State of the Video Market

Retention and Churn: Maintaining Subscribers

Bundled Services: Increasing Value and NPS

AI and ML Innovations: Engaging Consumers

Hybrid Business Models: Meeting Consumers Where They Are

Data-Driven Decisions: Buyer Journey and User Experience

New Approaches to Piracy, Password Sharing, and Future Threats

Tue, Dec. 13 Redefining the OTT Video Market

Redefining the Streaming Market

A Fragmented OTT Market: Simplifying the Experience

Role of the Smart TV in Home Entertainment

Understanding the Frustrated Sports Fan Experience

Sports Media Rights and The Tech Giants: Deep Pockets

Password Sharing: Protecting Content with New Revenues Models

Engagement and Loyalty - The Power of Niche Services, Bundles, and Original Content

The Future of Live Content: News, Sports, Entertainment

Wed, Dec. 14 Technology Creating New Experiences

Keeping up with Pace of Innovation

AVOD and FAST: The Future of TV

Globalizing Streaming: Market Expansion

Smart TVs: Platforms, Aggregation, and New Services

Online Pay-TV: Providing the Historical Linear TV Experience in a New Way

Future Innovation: The Metaverse, NFTs, and Immersive Experiences

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. For information, contact [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video takes place virtually on February 10, March 31, May 5, July 21, and September 10, with an in-person conference December 12-14. www.futureofvideo.us

