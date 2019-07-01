Parks Associates: Potential Broadband Cord-Cutters Watch More Than Six Hours of Mobile Video per Week

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows US broadband households highly likely to cut the cord in the next 12 months watch more than six hours of video content on their mobile phone a week, compared to 2.5 hours among all US broadband households. Examining Broadband Cord Cutters notes that fixed broadband providers that do not offer mobile services are particularly susceptible to cord-cutting among their current subscribers. These market trends drove US cable operators Comcast and Charter to introduce mobile services as a way to extend their service-based product portfolios.

Parks Associates: Average Total Weekly Video Consumption on Mobile Phones by Likelihood of Broadband Cord Cutting

"Roughly 10% of broadband subscribers are likely broadband cord-cutters, with half of them highly likely to make the change in the next 12 months," said Brett Sappington, Senior Research Director and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "Many are satisfied with their current provider overall, but these subscribers are aware of the other options available to them and could become actual cord-cutters if their current service does not continually meet their needs."

The research notes that two-thirds of broadband households currently subscribe to a cable internet service, three in ten subscribe to DSL or fiber optic, and one-third use mobile data services. Verizon, AT&T, and Frontier are the largest providers of DSL and fiber-based fixed-line services.

"Potential broadband cord-cutters rely on their mobile devices for entertainment," Sappington said. "They are significantly more likely to watch live video content via mobile, including live TV broadcasts and livestreaming, averaging an hour more per week each compared to average broadband households. As 5G mobile and 10G fixed broadband services start to deploy, the substantial performance improvements will be attractive to this segment of subscribers, which will drive many providers to match these offerings in order to achieve parity in competition and messaging."

Examining Broadband Cord Cutters addresses the intent among existing broadband subscribers to disconnect their fixed broadband service and go with alternatives instead. It also identifies characteristics of potential broadband cord-cutters and examines their adoption and use of data-intensive entertainment services.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

