Parks Associates: Remote Health Consultations Grew 56% Between 2020 and 2021, With 64% of Households Using These Solutions

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today shared new research from its Q2 2021 survey of 5,000 US broadband households showing two-thirds of broadband households have experienced a remote health consultation and 55% report owning an internet-connected health or fitness device that captures biometric data. The research firm is hosting the virtual session "Personalization in Connected Health: Impact of AI" on June 30 as part of the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation, sponsored by Alarm.com and Everise.

Parks Associates: Remote Health Consultations by US Broadband Households Connected Health Summit

"Overall familiarity with telehealth has helped drive the connected health device market," said Kristen Hanich, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "There is a strong correlation between familiarity with telehealth and wanting the benefits that connected health brings in terms of remote diagnostics and remote monitoring."

"Personalization in Connected Health: Impact of AI" features a visionary presentation by Andy Tubman, Chief Clinical Officer, Musical Health Technologies; an executive Q&A session with Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health; and an interactive panel:

Jeff Cutler , Chief Commercial Officer, US, Ada Health

, Chief Commercial Officer, US, Ada Health Kerrie Holley , SVP and Technology Fellow, Optum

, SVP and Technology Fellow, Optum Karen Holzberger , SVP and GM of Diagnostics, Nuance

, SVP and GM of Diagnostics, Nuance Dr. Steven LeBoeuf , President & Co-founder, Valencell

, President & Co-founder, Valencell John Showalter , Chief Product Officer, JVION

, Chief Product Officer, JVION Jaydev Thakkar , COO, Biofourmis

"AI and precision engagement are transforming our patients and members into informed, connected consumers, consumers who are not only taking control of their health records but are also directing their premiums for the first time ever," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health. "Now, more than ever, gaining a 360 view into each consumer's health journey is a requirement of winning in value-based care."

"Delivering the benefits of connected health requires a holistic view of how to harness data, the cloud, and AI across the continuum of care to meaningfully improve healthcare experiences, costs, and patient outcomes," said Karen Holzberger, SVP and GM of Diagnostics, Nuance Communications. "The Connected Health Summit panel is an exciting opportunity to explore how a 'sum of the parts' approach can enable a collaboration of providers, health systems, payers and AI, medical device and pharma developers working together to make personalized, precision medicine a practical reality."

"AI and machine learning, combined with advanced biometric sensor technology, are accelerating new capabilities that are bringing us closer to truly personalized, cost-effective, healthcare delivery," said Dr. Steven LeBoeuf, President & Co-founder, Valencell. "I'm looking forward to discussing how this is happening in hypertension management, cardiovascular care, diabetes management, and much more."

"As virtual care models evolve, understanding patient vulnerability is critical," said John Showalter, Chief Product Officer, JVION. "This includes vulnerabilities like lifestyle choices, activity level, health literacy, social supports, and connectedness. AI not only brings these pieces together – but can point to the specific factors that if addressed will drive a better health outcome."

"This panel couldn't be better timed, as we continue to see innovations in connected health via AI and machine learning that enable clinicians to create personalized baselines for patients within hours of wearing a medical-grade sensor," said Jaydev Thakkar, COO, Biofourmis. "By applying AI-based algorithms to data collected remotely via care-at-home programs, clinicians are able to better predict disease before it happens, enabling earlier interventions that improve outcomes and decrease healthcare costs."

About Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation focuses on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Contact:

Rosey Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates