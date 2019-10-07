Parks Associates' Second Annual Future of Video Expands to Include Social Video & Livestreaming Summit

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 9-11 in Marina del Rey, California, will feature a special half-day event "Social Video & Livestreaming Summit," hosted by OTT Executive Magazine on Monday, December 9, 1-5 pm. Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media examines the factors influencing consumer decisions in their video subscriptions and consumption.

Parks Associates: Sources Used for Discovering Ad-Supported Services

"Social Video & Livestreaming Summit" will examine the convergence of social media and the TV/video industries. The Summit will focus on the latest developments in social video tools and techniques, along with the increasing importance of livestreaming across social and online video platforms to deliver content and advertising to audiences.

"We are excited to welcome OTT Executive Magazine and their OTT Video Social Community to Future of Video, where industry players focus on social video," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "There is so much activity right now in the streaming video space, and brand marketers are looking closely at the impact of social video and livestreaming on consumer marketing and perceptions. It's great to add this new dimension at this year's Future of Video event."

Parks Associates research reveals family and friends are key influencers in the OTT service discovery process—39% of US broadband households using an ad-supported OTT service (AVOD) discovered it through friends or family—so outlets such as social media are key to driving the OTT discovery process and building brand and consumer awareness for OTT service providers.

"As the lines between social media and streaming video become increasingly blurred, we saw the need to bring additional focus to this dynamic interplay," said Brian Mahony, President of OTT Executive Magazine and Founder of Trender Research. "Content owners and marketers are increasingly facing a welcome choice to leverage social video, traditional television, or OTT livestreaming as channels to distribute content and spend advertising budgets. In this Summit, we will help them understand the technical and business trade-offs of those options. We are proud to be working with Parks Associates for this event, and expect that our collaboration will bring an exciting new dimension to our respective communities."

Future of Video explores the service, content, and bundling innovations that enhance the viewer's video entertainment experience and the challenges that the industry will face as it moves to the future. Sessions highlight in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, effective technology innovation, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers.

For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video takes place December 9-11, 2019, at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us.

Contact:

Sherrelle Lewis

Parks Associates

972-996-0214

225611@email4pr.com

SOURCE Parks Associates

Related Links

http://www.parksassociates.com

