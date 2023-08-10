Parks Associates' Sixth Annual Future of Video Features Keynotes from LG, Google, XUMO, and USA Today/USA Today Sports

Research firm's latest research highlights 22% of US internet households have 8+ streaming services

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' sixth annual Future of Video will be held November 14-16, 2023, at the Marina del Rey Marriott and feature keynotes from leading players in the streaming media ecosystem, including LG, Google, XUMO, and USA Today and USA Today Sports. The firm's latest research from the Video Service Consumer Insights Dashboard shows that 46% of households have five or more services and 22% have 8 or more streaming services.

Number of OTT Service Subscriptions

The annual executive event, sponsored by Adeia and FPT Software, will kick off with a pre-show research workshop, OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption, on November 14th featuring the Parks Associates research team highlighting insights, data, and analysis from the firm's ongoing consumer and industry research, including the Streaming Video Tracker.

Confirmed event keynotes represent streaming, hardware, and tech giants:

Michael Nagle , GM, Streaming, USA Today and USA Today Sports

, GM, Streaming, and Matthew Durgin , VP Content and Services, LG

, VP Content and Services, LG Albert Lai , Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google

, Global Director, DTC/OTT Streaming for Media & Entertainment, Google Stefan Van Engen , VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO

"It's been an exceptional year of change in the streaming industry," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker, Parks Associates. "It is a privilege to bring industry leaders together for our annual event. This event enables us to collaborate, share insights, and effectively navigate the tremendous disruption taking place in the video entertainment industry."

Future of Video includes research presentations, interactive panel sessions, presentations from industry leaders, and insights from visionary leaders, including Parks Associates' expert analyst team.

In addition, the firm will host a virtual Future of Video session, Building New Revenue: Evolution of Video, on September 14, 2023, featuring Peter Scott, Chief Strategy Officer, Play Anywhere, and an interactive panel discussion with the following industry leaders:

David Apostolico , SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures, QVC

, SVP, Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures, QVC Randy Bapst , CEO, AiBUY

, CEO, AiBUY Dallas Lawrence , Chief Strategy Officer, TellyQ

, Chief Strategy Officer, TellyQ Lori Marion , Founder and CEO, Fade Technology Solutions

The executive conference is an excellent platform for attendees to gain valuable insights, network with industry peers, explore new opportunities and gain access to Parks Associates' proprietary research data. Topics include the viewer journey, the role of streaming for mobile and broadband, insight into the sports streaming landscape, piracy, new revenue streams, and the role of hardware, platforms, and services to enable advanced personalized and relevant experiences.

For data or interview requests, please contact Mindi Sue at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media

The sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, hosted by Parks Associates, addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies.

The event includes access to Parks Associates consumer and industry data into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video takes place virtually on January 26, June 15, and Sept 14 and in person November 14-16, 2023, in Marina del Rey, Ca. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us.

