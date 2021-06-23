Parks Associates: Smart Home Solutions in Prime Position to Meet Consumers' Concerns About the Health and Safety of Their Children and Aging Loved Ones and the Security of Properties

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates reveals COVID-19 has significantly impacted consumer behavior and has heightened concerns for safety and security, with 64% of consumers reconsidering at least one lifestyle change as a result of the pandemic. "Safe Space: Elevated Smart Home Use Cases during COVID-19," a study of 10,000 US broadband households, identifies consumer intentions and actions to address heightened safety concerns, preferred providers and sources of information on smart home services, and special concerns for apartment renters.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Device Purchase Intentions Among Concerned Consumer Segments

"Consumers are making long-term lifestyle changes in response to the COVID-19 crisis," said Patrice Samuels, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "As consumers invest in their homes, adoption of smart home solutions is expanding. Connectivity provides new ways to solve problems, and consumers are willing to spend money to improve their day-to-day lives."

COVID-19 has amplified concerns around the safety and security of property and family members, driving consumers to seek solutions for these heightened needs. The research shows 61% of US broadband households are highly concerned about the health and safety of their children and 35% are very concerned about the health and safety of an aging loved one who lives alone or with a caregiver.

The research also notes 39% of US broadband households with a vacation or rental property are very concerned about the safety/security of that second property and 95% of them intend to purchase a smart home device in the next year. In addition, 60% of MDU renters report they are highly interested in at least one enhanced apartment feature, like keyless/touchless entry or bulk broadband services.

"Smart home device manufacturers and service providers are developing new solutions catered to the unique needs of MDUs, a key end-market segment for smart home brands," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "There is a huge opportunity for US MDU property managers, with the potential to generate $1.9 billion annually for additional rental features and services."

