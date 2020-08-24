Parks Associates: Subscription Rate of Traditional Pay-TV Services via a Cable or Satellite Provider Down to 62%

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates consumer research finds 62% of US broadband households subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service via a cable or satellite provider, down from 69% in Q1 2019, even as the average amount of video watched per week has spiked to more than 37 hours per household. The international research firm will discuss the viewer shift to online sources, the migration to a cloud-based environment to deliver these services, and the challenges and opportunities for pay-TV operators as they make this migration to Cloud TV infrastructure in the webinar "TV's Journey to the Cloud," August 25, 11 am CT (9 am PT, 12 pm ET, 18 CEST), cohosted with Kaltura.

The webinar profiles the business models emerging through Cloud TV services, the past and future trajectory for TV services on the journey to the cloud, and what new opportunities are ahead.

"The explosion of online viewing options and video consumption came at the same time many shelter-in-place orders were enacted. Households are relying more and more on OTT services for a top-quality entertainment experience. The spike in online video consumption, the decrease in pay-TV-only households, and the shift of pay-TV online are widening the gap between OTT and traditional pay-TV. Traditional services are looking to migrate to the cloud to get the best of pay-TV and OTT," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the pay-TV industry across the board, with operators acknowledging the benefits of putting Cloud TV at the heart of their infrastructure," said Nuno Sanches, General Manager, Media & Telecom, Kaltura. "Just five years ago it was considered impossible to deliver operator-grade Quality-of-Service from the cloud. The economics was perceived to be too expensive, and it seemed that telecom operators would not accept the perceived loss of control involved in utilizing the open internet to deliver pay-TV services. But today, we have multinational pay-TV operators embracing Cloud TV as the best-of-breed solution to deliver future-proof services."

The webinar features the following topics:

Drivers leading TV services to Cloud TV transformation

Steps and considerations in transitioning to the cloud

Business outcomes that can be achieved with Cloud TV transformation

Evolution of the TV experience, shaped by both consumer demand and business requirements

"Cloud TV combines the agility, speed, and multiscreen usability of OTT, with the reliability, robustness, and scale of pay-TV. At Kaltura, we are excited to spearhead Cloud TV transformation for pay-TV operators, media companies, and broadcasters around the world," Sanches added.

Moderated by Steve Nason, Director, Parks Associates, this webinar features the following panelists:

Morsy Cheikhrouhou, Business Portfolio Leader, Telecom Media Distribution Solutions, Amazon Web Services

Nuno Sanches , General Manager, Media & Telecom, Kaltura

