Parks Associates: Tech Usage Among Seniors 65+ Skyrockets During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research finds that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 29% of US seniors ages 65 and older have used video conferencing services, 27% have used telehealth/remote consultation services, 22% have used a grocery store delivery or pick-up service, and 55% have an online video service subscription.

The firm will host the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies virtually on January 14, in cooperation with CES® 2021, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Financial Services, Airties, and Plume, to examine changes in technology adoption and usage among US consumers and the implications for companies delivering connected solutions to the residential sector.

"The shift toward tech service solutions is very pronounced among seniors ages 65 and older as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "As just one example, use of telehealth services more than quadrupled among this age group compared to 2019. These changes pervade all aspects of life, including increasing adoption of video conferencing and home delivery services. Companies deploying connected solutions need a comprehensive strategy that crosses multiple industries, including healthcare, automation, and security, to ensure they maximize the value proposition for their solution."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. "Home Services: Maximizing Value of Connectivity" examines ways to leverage connected devices to deploy new services, adding consumer value propositions and new revenue opportunities while offsetting the rising costs in manufacturing and deploying connected devices. "Healthcare: Independent Living & Smart Home" explores the vast market opportunity for industry players with a footprint in the home to expand into the connected health space.

Andy Droney, Sr. Director ADT Health & Innovation Programs, ADT

Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health

Josh Locke, VP, Essence USA

Tajinder Manku, Co-Founder and CEO, Cognitive Systems Corp.

Jorey Ramer, Founder and CEO, Super

Rob Schneider, Sr. Vice President, Commercial Operations, OMRON Healthcare

Tejas Shah, SVP Product and Chief Information Officer, Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Sunil Vulli, CTO, Medical Guardian

Oz Yildirim, EVP and GM Americas Business Unit, Airties

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 US broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and virtual conferences throughout 2021.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and home services, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 14 during CES, which runs January 11–14 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

