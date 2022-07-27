Parks Associates: Three in Four Internet Households are Concerned About Their Personal Data Security

Industry webinar, in cooperation with Bitdefender, features insights on roles and responsibilities of service providers and device manufacturers in the smart home ecosystem to protect consumer privacy

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds three in four internet households are concerned about their personal data security, with more than half saying they are very concerned. The research firm will host the webinar "Strategies to Protect and Secure the Always-Connected Consumer" on Thursday, July 28, in cooperation with Bitdefender, to discuss consumers' concerns about data privacy and security, new ways for service providers and manufacturers to protect their end users, and strategies to do so effectively.

Parks Associates: Willingness to Pay for Add-On Home Network Support Service

"While consumers are very concerned about the security of their data, they are very fatalistic about this topic—almost two-thirds of consumers feel it is impossible to keep data completely secure," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "The proliferation of apps and connected devices creates many new avenues for data to leak out of a household, often just by accident or through an unpatched error, so the pressure is on device manufacturers and ISPs to ensure their solutions retain high standards in data and privacy protections for the life of their product."

"As threats continually evolve, sole PC protection is no longer enough. All of your internet-connected devices need to be secured as well, in addition to safeguarding personal business and finances you may be conducting online," said Dan Berte, Innovation and IoT, Bitdefender. "Identity theft remains one of the most harrowing threats, with perils that inflict direct damage on personal finances, from new cards being opened and used without proper authorization, accounts drained, and diminished credit scores that will impact access to more credit."

The webinar analyzes the new threats emerging for the always-connected consumer, including the breadth of the threats as households adopt more and more connected devices and always-on apps. Executives will share strategies to protect consumer data and privacy and best practices to ensure the security of their solutions.

Speakers:

Dan Berte , Innovation and IoT, Bitdefender

, Innovation and IoT, Scott Beck , CTO, Abode Systems

, CTO, Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates

All media are invited to attend this free webinar. Register now. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

