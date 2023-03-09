Parks Associates to Co-locate Connected Health Summit and CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 23-25 at the Frisco Omni Hotel

Duke Energy, Electronic Caregiver, and Rapid Response Monitoring to Keynote Executive Conference focused on the Connected Home

DALLAS, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the co-location of the tenth annual Connected Health Summit and the 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23-25, 2023, at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas. The conferences, with keynote speakers from Duke Energy, Electronic Caregiver, and Rapid Response Monitoring, will feature the firm's latest research showing growth and new opportunities in multiple sectors of the connected home.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors are Cox Communications, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, Xailient, Ivani, Nimbio, Becklar, Bitdefender, and Origin.

Connected Health Summit is sponsored by Alarm.com, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Electronic Caregiver, Independa, Origin, and Rapid Response Monitoring.

Parks Associates surveys thousands of US internet households every quarter, revealing that consumers are grappling with high inflation and increased rates for current services, driving them to weigh the value of broadband, streaming video, home security, mobile phone, and other recurring services. Currently Parks Associates research finds consumers are continuing to embrace technology:

55% of US internet households have a connected health device

50%+ of households have at least one value-added service from their broadband provider

40% of households have some kind of security solution

"Consumers are looking for applications that can provide cost savings, more information about their home, and more conveniences, including delivery services, automation for energy management, and improved quality of water and air in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We are excited to bring our Connected Health Summit together with CONNECTIONS™ to address a huge area of crossover between health and smart home."

Early keynote speakers include Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver; Morgan Hertel, VP, Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring; and Lon Huber, SVP, Pricing & Customer Solutions, Duke Energy Corporation.

To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 27th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features an in-person conference on May 23-25, 2023, and multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2023. The event focuses on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation. www.connectionsus.com

About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation

Connected Health Summit, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. Connected Health Summit brings together senior industry leaders together from all aspects of the consumer experience ecosystems to provide insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

