Parks Associates: U.S. Consumers Will Buy More Than 485 Million Connected Devices in 2021

DALLAS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates released new research estimates today at CONNECTIONS™ that U.S. consumers will purchase more than 485 million connected consumer devices in 2021, including smart home, connected health, mobile, and connected entertainment products. By 2022, sales will exceed 520 million units.

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference takes place this week in San Francisco, starting today with the pre-show workshop "Smart Home and IoT: The Next Big Sell," followed by the session "Evolution of the Connected Consumer" and the opening keynote "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Consumer Electronics," by Mark Spates, Product Lead for Smart Home, Google.

The three-day conference focuses on strategies to expand the smart home ecosystem and drive consumer adoption. It will host more than 600 executives sharing insights on the connected home and features key speakers from Intel, Amazon, ADT, Logitech, T-Mobile, Comcast, and more.

"The consumer IoT and smart home industries are approaching the goal of wider consumer adoption, thanks to interest in safety and security use cases and enthusiasm for voice-based control and interfaces," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates. "We look forward to discussing strategies at CONNECTIONS™ to reach this key inflection point."

"In many fields AI is still theoretical, with exciting potential for what might happen," said Alex Capecelatro, CEO, Josh.ai. "In the smart home, however, it's already here. I am excited to discuss on our panel ways in which we're already implementing AI to solve problems and make the home a more comfortable space, as well as what's right around the corner. From predictive analytics to natural and intuitive voice control, the smart home is a field that's truly getting exciting in 2018."

"New IoT devices are constantly deployed to connected homes," said Marcio Avillez, SVP of Business Development, CUJO AI. "Home users do not have much control over them. Most of them do not have any idea what their devices are doing on the network. Even worse: there is no easy way to tell if the device is used for malicious purposes. That's the reason why home users do not implement appropriate security measures and leave their networks unprotected. It is crucial to give back the control to home users and security to home networks."

"Connection has to happen with purpose and concede to existing consumer behavior," said Lisa Q. Fetterman, Nomiku CEO & Founder.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to speak at CONNECTIONS™ about the expansion of new technology, including smart homes and IoT, into the professionally monitored space to provide true collaboration between end users, monitoring centers, and law enforcement for safer communities," Larry Folsom, President and CEO, I-View Now.

The 2018 CONNECTIONS™ Conference will host more than 650 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The event includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

