Parks Associates Webinar Addresses Frequency Jammers and the Hidden Risk to Security Monitoring

More than one in five security system purchases (21%) are triggered by a nearby burglary or security incident

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of ISC West, Parks Associates and Telecom Design will host the webinar "Frequency Jammers and the Hidden Risk to Security Monitoring" on March 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT, to examine the growing threat of radio frequency (RF) jammers, which exploit a critical vulnerability in security monitoring services. Awareness of this new threat to security monitoring has ramped up in the US, due to its usage in popular media such as "Your Friends and Neighbors" and its potential role in the nationally spotlighted Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Frequency Jammers and the Hidden Risk to Security Monitoring panel

Parks Associates research shows more than one in five security system purchases (21%) are triggered by a nearby burglary or security incident. Consumers have high expectations for the protection provided through their monitored security services, and security providers risk losing the trust of both current and future customers if they do not address and counter the threat posed by RF jammers.

"Security providers promise reliable connectivity and rapid response, but RF jamming highlights a gap that the industry must address," said Elizabeth Parks, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Parks Associates. "Understanding this threat and implementing mitigation strategies are essential to maintaining service reliability and protecting consumers."

"Frequency Jammers and the Hidden Risk to Security Monitoring" will feature insights from industry experts:

Anthony Iannone , VP of Innovation, Affiliated Monitoring

, VP of Innovation, Affiliated Monitoring Hervé Muller , VP North America, Telecom Design

, VP North America, Telecom Design Martin Vejmelka , VP of Engineering - AI, Data and Analytics, RapidSOS

, VP of Engineering - AI, Data and Analytics, RapidSOS Jeff Wenninger, Internationally Recognized Law Enforcement Expert, Law Enforcement Consultants

"Security systems must evolve to match current technology and threats," said Christophe Arnaud, CEO, Telecom Design. "We started working on jamming protection over 10 years ago and deployed millions of units. We now bring this unique and proven technology to the US market where vulnerability is increasingly recognized. Our mission is to help alarm companies deliver always-on security that adapts to their customers' daily life."

The virtual webinar examines how frequency jammers work, why they are becoming more accessible, and what their impact means for security systems, devices, and monitoring operations. It will also explore the growing responsibility security companies face to detect, mitigate, and communicate around jamming events.

This webinar is complimentary to join. For more or to schedule an interview with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video.

Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates