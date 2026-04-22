Where Have All the Hotlines Gone? New Parloa Study Signals Growing Risk in Customer Accessibility

First AI agent-conducted benchmark of enterprise customer experience finds automation is everywhere, but resolution and connection are rare

NEW YORK, Apr. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before a chatbot fumbles a question or an interactive voice response (IVR) tree traps a caller in menu purgatory, there is a more fundamental problem. Nearly half of the world's largest companies display no visible phone number or chat option on their websites, leaving customers with no obvious way to reach support, according to a new large-scale study by agentic platform developer and global CX leader Parloa.

Releasing today, the State of Agentic CX in 2026 publishes in-depth findings from their market study, in which Parloa deployed purpose-built AI discovery agents to review more than 10,000 enterprise websites, including those of the Forbes Global 2000, then conducted nearly 4,000 "secret shopper" interactions across more than 800 companies in 27 industries. The three-phase operation, conducted in early 2026, is the largest AI agent-led benchmark of global enterprise CX across web, chat and voice channels. The conclusions describe an enterprise CX landscape in which modern interfaces mask outdated infrastructure, and system design consistently prioritizes customer deflection and dissuasion over resolution and connection.

Parloa study: Nearly half of the world's largest companies display no visible phone number or chat on their websites. Post this

Findings across channels highlight room for improvement

The "digital front door" is closed at 43.3% of the websites analyzed, which displayed neither a visible phone number nor a chat option for customer support. Among those that did, phone remained dominant at 54.1%, while only 28.9% offered chat. More than half of all sites required scrolling to locate support information, and nearly 95% of chat widgets appeared only on the homepage rather than on the support pages where customers with active problems land.

"We developed this study with the hypothesis that companies think of customer experience, particularly the service aspect, as a cost center, and not as a chance to deepen customer relationships," said Latane Conant, chief marketing officer at Parloa. "The data show this to be the case, given a clear contact deflection strategy starting at the front door. Savvy companies that shift their CX execution to focus on and enrich the actual customer experience, including service journeys, will gain the competitive advantage and rightfully earn stronger customer lifetime value."

Is chat all that?

Chatbots, a once highly anticipated option for digital self-service, proved to be rarely effective at actually solving customer problems. Of thousands of customer agent-led chat sessions, fewer than 1 in 11 resulted in the resolution of the customer's stated goal. When automation failed, and customers tried to reach a human, the handoff succeeded only 10% of the time. Regarding the adoption of more conversational AI to better the chat experience, less than 8% of classifiable chatbots showed modern large language model capabilities. The remaining 92.5% still ran predominantly on restrictive rule-based systems. The study also found that 4 out of every 5 chatbots did not proactively disclose they were AI-powered, a finding currently attributed to brand preference but with growing regulatory implications.

Voice is choice, but stumbles when agents call

Voice systems told a similar story. Parloa researchers mapped more than 100 enterprise IVR systems after its own production AI voice agents, deployed early in the study, were blocked by touch-tone menus, rigid authentication gates and call flows built exclusively for humans. Reaching a person typically required three to four menu levels. Hold times stretched past 90 minutes. Most systems offered neither callback nor queue transparency, deepening the divide in connecting with the customer.

That breakdown pointed to the report's most forward-looking finding: just 1% of tested enterprises demonstrated readiness for agent-to-agent interaction, the emerging model in which a customer's personal AI agent communicates directly with an enterprise service agent. As consumers continue to leverage AI solutions to manage their day-to-day lives – initiating product returns, tracking deliveries, lowering bills, booking reservations, and more – the brands they're trying to contact are treating their personal agents as security threats, reinforcing misconceptions about how AI works at scale. Legacy systems cannot process natural-language requests from AI callers, and authentication designed for humans breaks down when the caller is software.

"The limited readiness is not a reflection of insufficient ambition," the report states. "It is a reflection of architectural constraints."

The study outlines strategic imperatives and tactical approaches for enterprise CX leaders to overcome these findings and process gaps, and is designed for annual repetition and industry-level segmentation. The full report is available now at stateofcx.parloa.com.

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train, and manage AI agents for premier customer experience. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, London and Munich.

Parloa Press Team

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SOURCE Parloa